DHL Cargo Plane Lands in Hanover After Mid-Air Collision Near Leipzig
Incident Overview and Investigation
Details of the Mid-Air Collision
DUESSELDORF, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A DHL cargo aircraft collided mid-air with an unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport, prompting an immediate unscheduled landing in Hanover, a source familiar with the incident told Reuters on Wednesday.
Police Response and Investigation
Suspicious Object Found at Leipzig Airport
German police said earlier they were investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Matthias InverardiWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Sabine Wollrab)