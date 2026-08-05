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DHL cargo plane lands in Hanover after mid-air collision with object, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Aviation logistics

DHL Cargo Plane Lands in Hanover After Mid-Air Collision Near Leipzig

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Mid-Air Collision

DUESSELDORF, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A DHL cargo aircraft collided mid-air with an unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport, prompting an immediate unscheduled landing in Hanover, a source familiar with the incident told Reuters on Wednesday.

Police Response and Investigation

Suspicious Object Found at Leipzig Airport

German police said earlier they were investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Matthias InverardiWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Sabine Wollrab)

Key Takeaways

  • A DHL cargo jet hit an unidentified airborne object soon after takeoff from Leipzig and diverted for an emergency landing in Hanover.
  • Authorities found a suspicious object near Leipzig runway overnight, triggering disruption and a police probe.
  • This incident adds to growing concerns over airspace safety around major cargo hubs like Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the DHL cargo plane after take-off from Leipzig?
The DHL cargo plane collided with an unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig and made an emergency landing in Hanover.
Where did the DHL aircraft make an unscheduled landing?
The DHL aircraft landed unscheduled in Hanover after the incident.
What did German police investigate at Leipzig airport?
German police investigated a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig airport after the overnight security incident.
Did the incident disrupt operations at Leipzig airport?
Yes, the security incident temporarily disrupted operations at Leipzig airport.

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