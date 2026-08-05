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UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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headlines Politics Crime Investigation UK News

UK Prime Minister Weighs Public Inquiry Into Epstein Scandal and Related Crimes

Overview of the Epstein Scandal and UK Government Response

Prime Minister's Consideration of a Public Inquiry

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC.

Impact on the British Establishment

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Government Actions and Victim Engagement

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will meet Epstein's victims, Davies-Jones told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow.

"We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister said.

Ongoing Police Investigations and Related Allegations

Scope of Police Investigations

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.

Potential Inquiry Into Other Public Figures

Allegations Against Mohamed al-Fayed

Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Victims minister Alex Davies‑Jones told BBC that Burnham will meet survivors and “see what is possible” regarding a public inquiry into Epstein’s UK operations (reddit.com).
  • Arrests of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor and Peter Mandelson tied to alleged misconduct in public office over links to Epstein underscore the deepening scandal (investing.com).
  • UK police investigations are ongoing, with specialist units contacting witnesses, reviewing airport flight logs, and collaborating across forces; probes are expected to take over a year (standard.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the UK government considering a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein?
Yes, Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering a public inquiry into Epstein and his actions in the UK.
Who has been arrested in connection with the Epstein scandal in Britain?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson have been arrested as part of the investigation.
What allegations are British police investigating related to Epstein?
Police are investigating alleged child sex abuse, trafficking of women, and misconduct in public office.
Could other public figures be included in the inquiry?
Yes, the inquiry could also examine allegations against the late Mohamed al-Fayed.
What is the next step for the UK government regarding the Epstein case?
Prime Minister Burnham will meet Epstein's victims, and a public inquiry may follow.

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