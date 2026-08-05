UK Prime Minister Weighs Public Inquiry Into Epstein Scandal and Related Crimes

Overview of the Epstein Scandal and UK Government Response

Prime Minister's Consideration of a Public Inquiry

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC.

Impact on the British Establishment

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Government Actions and Victim Engagement

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will meet Epstein's victims, Davies-Jones told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow.

"We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister said.

Ongoing Police Investigations and Related Allegations

Scope of Police Investigations

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.

Potential Inquiry Into Other Public Figures

Allegations Against Mohamed al-Fayed

Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)