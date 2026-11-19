US Dollar Holds Near 19-Month High as Aussie Falls on Weak Jobs Data
Currency Markets React to Fed Signals and Global Economic Data
US Dollar Strength Driven by Fed Hawkishness
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The US dollar hovered near a 19-month high on Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes and hawkish comments from a Fed official pointed to further interest rate hikes.
Australian Dollar Slides on Weak Employment Data
The Australian dollar slipped to a 10-month low after soft jobs data, reaching $0.6692, the lowest level since January. The country's employment fell for a second-straight month in October and the jobless rate climbed to a five-year high, bolstering the view that Australian rates have likely peaked.
Impact on Other Major Currencies
A broadly strong dollar also pressured the euro to near its lowest since April 2025, last trading at $1.0977, while sterling languished near a one-month low at $1.3152. The yen was little changed at 159.39, hovering around the closely watched 160 level.
Fed Meeting Minutes and Official Comments
Driving the greenback's strength were hawkish signals from the Fed. Officials saw a growing risk last month that they might need to intensify their efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep rates steady for the moment, the minutes of their October 27-28 meeting showed on Wednesday.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller reinforced that tone, saying the central bank should either raise rates by 50 basis points in December or signal faster hikes in 2027.
Market Reactions and Analyst Insights
Fed hawkishness has kept the greenback bid even as technology shares wobble. Chip bellwether Nvidia fell overnight even after beating on revenue and guidance amid uncertainties caused by co-founder Jensen Huang's sudden departure as CEO last week following his admission of extramarital affairs.
"More hawkish Fed pricing has so far offset weakness in technology stocks, keeping the dollar supported," OCBC analysts said, adding that a deeper downgrade to expectations for AI capital expenditure would challenge that support by pushing down US real yields and weakening equity inflows.
Treasuries and Bond Yields
Treasuries rallied overnight, led by longer-dated notes after a solid 20-year auction, with the 10-year yield down about 4 basis points to 5.06%. They were little moved in early trade on Thursday. Yields move inversely to bond prices.
"Falling oil prices helped ease some inflation concerns, while weakness in US equities and worries about economic growth may have encouraged some safe-haven buying in Treasuries," Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone said.
Commodities: Oil and Gold
Oil prices settled down more than 1% on Wednesday after US crude and fuel inventories posted larger-than-expected rises, according to the Energy Information Administration, adding to expectations of a supply surplus.
Gold stabilised at $3,743 an ounce after a sharp selloff overnight on hawkish Fed signals.
Investor Sentiment and Upcoming Events
The dollar index was roughly flat at 103.81 in early Asia trade, hovering near its highest level since April 2025.
Investors are also bracing for the stock market debut of Anthropic as a test for AI sentiment, while watching a cluster of high-stakes meetings between world leaders on Thursday.
US President's Asia Trip and Global Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump will cap his Asia trip on Thursday with an unprecedented meeting with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, pressing his ambitions for nuclear arms control even as Beijing resists making the issue a centerpiece of the gathering.
(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Buckland)