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Spain's Ceuta seeks transfer of unaccompanied migrant minors to mainland Spain after border rush - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's Ceuta seeks transfer of unaccompanied migrant minors to mainland Spain after border rush

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Ceuta Urges Spain to Transfer Unaccompanied Minors Following Border Influx

Ceuta's Struggle with Migrant Influx and Unaccompanied Minors

Background: Recent Migrant Arrivals

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Ceuta, still reeling from a rush of 72,000 migrants arriving on its shores in one week, is seeking the transfer of hundreds of unaccompanied minors still in the enclave to mainland Spain, local leaders confirmed on Wednesday.

Though the vast majority of migrants have since returned to Morocco, roughly 1,100 unaccompanied minors who arrived before and during the influx – and cannot be summarily deported – remain, according to local government.

Many are lodged in makeshift accommodation in warehouses or sleeping on the streets as Ceuta's reception centres struggle to cope.

About 75 people died during last week's border rush into one of the European Union's two land borders with Africa, which triggered alarm across the bloc and revived memories of its 2015-16 migration crisis.

Political Tensions and Legal Obligations

While regional governments are obliged to assist overstretched territories in emergencies, tensions are rising between Spain's conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox – who jointly run four regions – over whether to comply with the law.

Vox's leader has said "not one euro" of Spanish money should go to the migrant minors.

Even if regions accept them, experts warn that the process of identification and relocation could take months, requiring individual interviews, reports and contact with countries of origin to rule out returning them to their families.

"We are crying out for help and assistance," Ceuta's local government head Juan Jesus Vivas told Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Wednesday. "This is an absolutely unsustainable situation."

Migration Emergency and Legislative Reforms

MIGRATION EMERGENCY

Under a reform to Spanish immigration law implemented in 2025, after a surge of migration overwhelmed reception centres in the Canary Islands, unaccompanied minors must be redistributed from overstretched territories within 15 days of their case file being completed.

Impact of Policy Changes and Party Disagreements

Disagreements on the policy prompted Vox to abandon five regional coalition governments it ran together with the PP in 2024 after the latter backed a Socialist-government plan to relocate 400 minors from the Canary Islands to the peninsula.

Since the reform, 719 minors have been transferred from the Canary Islands to mainland Spain, according to government data released in April 2026, and more than 400 minors arriving in Ceuta have been relocated to other regions.

The issue threatens to once again drive a wedge between the two parties, who have entered coalitions in four regions this year that they hope will serve as a blueprint for persuading voters to hand them control of the national government following an election due next year.

It could also further strain Spain's relationship with conservative-run European countries such as Italy, which suspended passport-free ​Schengen travel arrangements with ⁠Spain for a month after the Ceuta border rush.

Government Response and Funding

After initially stating that migrants should all be sent back, the PP's Alma Ezcurra told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday that due process must first be followed to identify those suspected to be minors. "We don't even know how many there are," she said.

The Spanish government approved €25 million ($29 million) in funding for Ceuta to support the unaccompanied minors.

"Inter-territorial solidarity is necessary so these minors end up in other locations where they will be better off," said Miguel Angel Perez, government representative in Ceuta, on Wednesday. "The law must be upheld." ($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Victoria Waldersee, Javi West Larrañaga, David Latona; Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ceuta received an extraordinary influx of approximately 72,000 migrants in one week, creating a critical humanitarian situation and straining local reception capabilities. (cadenaser.com)
  • Around 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta in makeshift facilities; Spanish law passed in March 2025 requires relocation of such minors within 15 days of registration. (apnews.com)
  • Recent transfers show progress—by February 2026, some 320 out of 448 eligible minors had been relocated from Ceuta, reaching about 71% compliance with the relocation law. (mptmd.gob.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ceuta seeking to transfer unaccompanied migrant minors to mainland Spain?
Ceuta's reception centres are overwhelmed after a rush of 72,000 migrants, leaving around 1,100 unaccompanied minors stranded in inadequate conditions.
What challenges are involved in relocating unaccompanied minors?
Individual interviews, identification, reports, and contact with countries of origin are required, making the process lengthy and complex.
What does the 2025 Spanish immigration law reform state?
It mandates redistribution of unaccompanied minors from overstretched territories within 15 days after their case files are completed.
How many minors have been relocated from Ceuta and the Canary Islands since the reform?
More than 400 minors from Ceuta and 719 from the Canary Islands have been transferred to mainland Spain.

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