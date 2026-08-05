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Ancient Roman firefighters' barracks may have been found near Colosseum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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History Archaeology Rome Ancient Rome

Archaeologists Find Possible Ancient Roman Firefighter Barracks Near Colosseum

Discovery of Second-Century Building Near the Colosseum

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Archaeologists have uncovered a second-century building with mosaics and frescoes near the Colosseum that may have been barracks used by ancient Roman firefighters, the city's archaeological office said on Wednesday.

Details of the Excavation

Five of the building's eight rooms have been fully excavated in the Villa Celimontana park, a former noble residence dating back to the 16th century on the Caelian Hill, one of the seven hills of ancient Rome.

Mosaics and Frescoes Discovered

Archaeologists found a mosaic depicting a dolphin, a fish, a lobster and a crab surrounding a large two-handled vase, as well as the remains of a painted ceiling decorated with large red and blue circles.

Comparison to Other Firefighter Barracks

The mosaic's design closely resembles one previously discovered in a firefighters' barracks in Ostia, the ancient port of Rome, about 30 km (19 miles) from the capital, the archaeological office said.

This suggests the building may have belonged to the nearby barracks of the Fifth Cohort of the Vigiles, the firefighters of ancient Rome, the office, known as the superintendency, noted.

Significance of the Find

"If this hypothesis is confirmed, the discovery would help reassess the extent of one of the most important military complexes of imperial Rome," the statement said.

The Role of the Vigiles

Under the Roman Empire, the Vigiles were responsible for firefighting and maintaining public order at night. Their barracks next to the building in Villa Celimontana used water from a nearby aqueduct.

Alternative Interpretations

However, an alternative hypothesis is that archaeologists have uncovered a patrician residence, or domus, similar to many others found atop the Caelian Hill. The presence of sophisticated decorations would back this interpretation.

"Only a thorough study of the excavation materials and the structures exposed will provide further information on the newly discovered structure," the superintendency said.

Funding and Reporting

The excavations were funded by EU post-COVID economic recovery funds.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Janet Lawrence)

Key Takeaways

  • The mosaic—featuring a dolphin, fish, lobster, crab, and two‑handled vase—closely resembles decoration in known Vigiles barracks at Ostia, strengthening the hypothesis of its function as a firefighting facility (Vigiles) (ostiaantica.beniculturali.it).
  • Villa Celimontana historically overlays remains of the Fifth Cohort of Vigiles from Trajanic times—suggesting continuity of use and location of the newly discovered structure (en.wikipedia.org).
  • An alternative interpretation posits the building as a patrician domus given its refined decorations; confirmation awaits detailed study of excavation materials and structure (deepblue.lib.umich.edu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discovered near the Colosseum in Rome?
Archaeologists uncovered a second-century building with mosaics and frescoes that may have been used as barracks by ancient Roman firefighters.
Who were the Vigiles in ancient Rome?
The Vigiles were Roman firefighters responsible for fire prevention and maintaining public order at night during the Roman Empire.
What evidence suggests the building was a firefighter barracks?
A mosaic similar to one found in another firefighters' barracks in Ostia suggests the building may have belonged to the Vigiles.
What alternative hypothesis is there for the building's use?
Archaeologists suggest the building might instead be a patrician residence, or domus, due to its sophisticated decorations.
Who funded the excavations?
The excavations were funded by European Union post-COVID economic recovery funds.

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