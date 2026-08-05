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Ukraine says missile interceptor deliveries have fallen to third of 2025 level

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Banking Finance Defense Geopolitics

Ukraine Faces Critical Missile Interceptor Shortfall as Russian Attacks Escalate

Escalating Russian Strikes and Ukraine's Air Defense Crisis

Missile Supply Shortages in 2026

KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Allies have supplied just a third of the air defence missiles to Ukraine in 2026 compared with 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, as Russia escalates strikes on the capital of Kyiv and its southern port hub.

Patriot Interceptor Deficit

Ukraine has been short on U.S.-made Patriot interceptors capable of downing Russian ballistic missiles since the start of the war. But in recent weeks, the acute shortage came into focus, with Moscow pummelling Kyiv, on average, every three days in July alone.

"And this is not just a summer phenomenon - it applies to every period of the first half of 2026," Zelenskiy added on the Telegram app.

Recent Russian Missile Attacks

Ukrainian Air Defense Performance

In what has become a pattern in recent weeks, Ukrainian air defences failed to intercept a single one of the 24 ballistic missiles and four Zircon cruise missiles during Wednesday's attack, the air force said.

Russian Missile Capabilities

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine's president on the development of defence technology, estimates that Russia is capable of launching 100 ballistic missiles every month to attack logistic hubs, industrial facilities, food and building warehouses.

"The war of attrition has entered its next phase," he said on the Telegram app.

North Korean Missile Involvement

Deployment of North Korean Missiles

In addition to its own capabilities, Russia again turned to the deployment of North Korean missiles. Last week, Moscow's troops fired the first two North Korean missiles since last August, Ukraine said.

Intelligence on North Korean Missile Units

A North Korean missile unit has begun deploying to western Russia and could be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers, according to Ukraine's military intelligence.

Ukraine's Response and Strategic Options

Countermeasures and International Cooperation

With interceptor stocks limited across the globe and political volatility affecting supplies, one possible way for Ukraine to counteract is to target Russian missile launchers, some military analysts say.

Calls for Advanced Defense Systems

Ukraine's current capabilities do not permit such strikes. Kyiv is also pressing allies to develop a pan-European anti-ballistic system and has sought a licence from the U.S. to produce Patriot missiles itself.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Allied air‑defence missile deliveries to Ukraine in early 2026 have dropped to one‑third of 2025 levels, worsening Kyiv’s vulnerability amid frequent Russian strikes (apnews.com).
  • The U.S. Patriot PAC‑3 interceptors, key for downing ballistic threats like Iskander‑M and Zircon, remain in critically short supply due to global demand strain, including from the Iran conflict (lemonde.fr).
  • To address the crisis, Ukraine is pursuing pan‑European air‑defence coordination and a PURL‑sourced licence to build Patriot interceptors domestically (chathamhouse.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has missile interceptor delivery to Ukraine changed in 2026?
Ukraine has received only a third of the air defence missiles in 2026 compared to 2025, worsening defence challenges.
What is causing the shortage of missile interceptors in Ukraine?
Increased Russian attacks, especially with ballistic missiles, and limited supply from allies are causing the shortage.
What impact has the missile shortage had on Kyiv?
Kyiv has been bombarded with missiles, and Ukraine failed to intercept any ballistic or cruise missiles during recent attacks.
How is Russia escalating its missile offensive against Ukraine?
Russia is launching frequent ballistic missile attacks and deploying North Korean missiles alongside its own arsenal.
What steps is Ukraine taking to strengthen its air defence?
Ukraine is pressing for pan-European anti-ballistic systems and seeking a licence to produce Patriot missiles locally.

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