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UK Conservatives defend selection of former neo-Nazi as a candidate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Politics UK News Elections Antisemitism

UK Conservatives Defend Selection of Former Neo-Nazi as Election Candidate

Controversy Surrounding Candidate Selection and Party Responses

Background of the Candidate

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Conservative Party defended the selection of a former neo-Nazi who had been jailed for hate crimes as a local election candidate, saying on Wednesday that he was rehabilitated and could help fight antisemitism.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine in 2015 was convicted of racially aggravated harassment of Luciana Berger, then a Labour member of parliament, and had also been imprisoned for stirring up hatred against a north London Jewish community.

His selection as a candidate for an election to Somerset council in south-west England drew condemnation from other parties and Jewish groups.

Party Leadership and Rehabilitation Claims

Statements from Conservative Leadership

Badenoch said what he did was "appalling" but he had disavowed his previous views and was fit to run for a local council, where he would be "looking at parking, sorting out bins."

"It's not a national platform... This man is showing that he's more than contrite," she told the BBC, referring to his work with anti-radicalisation programme Prevent, adding she wanted to build a movement against antisemitism in Britain.

Antisemitism in UK Politics

Antisemitism has been on the rise in Britain for years and many parties have had to drop candidates or expel politicians.

A Welsh parliament candidate for the right-wing populist Reform UK quit after he was photographed appearing to do a Nazi salute, while the Green Party suspended several candidates accused of antisemitism ahead of local elections in May.

The governing Labour Party was found by the equalities watchdog to have failed in its handling of antisemitism complaints when it was in opposition in 2020. The watchdog said in 2023 that it had taken sufficient steps to tackle the problem.

Reactions from Advocacy Groups and Individuals

Jewish Community Response

Advocacy groups the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council declined an invitation to meet with Bonehill-Paine and urged the Conservatives to rescind their selection.

Luciana Berger's Perspective

Concerns Over Public Office

Berger, who now is a member of parliament's unelected upper House of Lords, said there was a "massive distinction" between Bonehill-Paine educating others about why what he did was wrong "to making the leap to standing for public office".

"This is not just one-off 'hurty words'," Berger told the BBC. "This is a man that engaged and indulged in a sustained campaign, not just against me, but (also) many others."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Muvija M and Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Badenoch portrayed Bonehill‑Paine as remorseful and rehabilitated, citing his work with the Prevent programme and characterising the role as limited in scope (“parking, bins”), not a national platform. (theguardian.com)
  • Luciana Berger, now in the House of Lords, strongly objected, emphasizing the severity and sustained nature of Bonehill‑Paine’s past campaign of antisemitic abuse. (reddit.com)
  • The controversy occurs amid rising antisemitism in the UK, with Badenoch and the Conservatives under pressure to demonstrate commitment to combating it—amid other incidents and responses, including published antisemitism plans and calls to ban pro‑Palestine marches. (conservatives.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Joshua Bonehill-Paine?
Joshua Bonehill-Paine is a former neo-Nazi convicted of hate crimes and was selected as a Conservative candidate for Somerset council.
Why is the Conservative Party under criticism?
The Conservative Party is criticized for selecting a former neo-Nazi as a candidate, drawing condemnation from other parties and Jewish groups.
What was the response from Jewish organizations?
Jewish groups declined to meet Bonehill-Paine and urged the Conservatives to rescind his selection.

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