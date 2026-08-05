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Putin names head of new Russian drone forces in military reshuffle - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin names head of new Russian drone forces in military reshuffle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Putin Names Denis Lyamin to Lead Russia's New Drone Forces in Military Overhaul

Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named Denis Lyamin to head Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a newly established branch of the military that will be responsible for drone warfare.

Military Restructuring and Strategic Appointments

Putin announced the appointment as part of what he called "refinement" of the military structure, mid-way through the fifth year of the war in Ukraine.

The Role of Drones in Modern Warfare

Drones have come to dominate the conflict, with each side deploying them not only along the 1,200 km (750-mile) front line but also for attacks at sea and on targets deep behind enemy lines such as energy infrastructure and commercial warehouses.

Ukraine's Response and New Commands

Ukraine announced the creation of its own "long-range impact" command last month.

Profile of Denis Lyamin

Putin, directly addressing Lyamin at a televised meeting with defence ministry chiefs, said he was "one of the most qualified specialists" to take charge of the new drone forces. He tasked him with completing their formation and taking command "in the near future".

Lyamin was previously chief of staff for the "Centre" group of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. He graduated from a tank command school and has a background in the ground forces.

The "Centre" Group and Donetsk Operations

Putin described the "Centre" group as a key part of Russia's efforts to capture the entirety of the Donetsk region, a top priority for Moscow in the war.

Military Leadership Changes and Logistics Overhaul

In a reshuffle announced at the same meeting, he said that Centre commander Valery Solodchuk would move to a new position in charge of all military logistics and be replaced by Andrei Ivanayev, previously in charge of the Eastern group of forces.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has officially institutionalized drone warfare with the Unmanned Systems Forces, established November 2025, as a distinct combat arm coordinating aerial, ground and maritime unmanned systems (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Denis Lyamin, previously chief of staff for the ‘Centre’ group leading operations in Donetsk, was tapped to complete the formation and assume command of the Unmanned Systems Forces (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The move reflects the centrality of drones on the 1,200 km front and deep strikes—including Ukraine’s parallel step with its ‘long‑range impact’ command announced in July 2026 (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed to lead Russia's new Unmanned Systems Forces?
Denis Lyamin has been appointed by President Vladimir Putin to head Russia's new Unmanned Systems Forces.
What is the role of the Unmanned Systems Forces in Russia?
The Unmanned Systems Forces will be responsible for drone warfare, operating drones along the front lines and for deep strikes.
Why was this military reshuffle announced?
Putin announced the reshuffle as part of a refinement of the military structure during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Who did Denis Lyamin replace and what was his previous role?
Denis Lyamin was previously chief of staff for the 'Centre' group of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
What other leadership changes were announced?
Valery Solodchuk will head military logistics, while Andrei Ivanayev becomes commander of the 'Centre' group.

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