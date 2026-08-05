Putin Names Denis Lyamin to Lead Russia's New Drone Forces in Military Overhaul

Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named Denis Lyamin to head Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a newly established branch of the military that will be responsible for drone warfare.

Military Restructuring and Strategic Appointments

Putin announced the appointment as part of what he called "refinement" of the military structure, mid-way through the fifth year of the war in Ukraine.

The Role of Drones in Modern Warfare

Drones have come to dominate the conflict, with each side deploying them not only along the 1,200 km (750-mile) front line but also for attacks at sea and on targets deep behind enemy lines such as energy infrastructure and commercial warehouses.

Ukraine's Response and New Commands

Ukraine announced the creation of its own "long-range impact" command last month.

Profile of Denis Lyamin

Putin, directly addressing Lyamin at a televised meeting with defence ministry chiefs, said he was "one of the most qualified specialists" to take charge of the new drone forces. He tasked him with completing their formation and taking command "in the near future".

Lyamin was previously chief of staff for the "Centre" group of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. He graduated from a tank command school and has a background in the ground forces.

The "Centre" Group and Donetsk Operations

Putin described the "Centre" group as a key part of Russia's efforts to capture the entirety of the Donetsk region, a top priority for Moscow in the war.

Military Leadership Changes and Logistics Overhaul

In a reshuffle announced at the same meeting, he said that Centre commander Valery Solodchuk would move to a new position in charge of all military logistics and be replaced by Andrei Ivanayev, previously in charge of the Eastern group of forces.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Andrew Osborn )