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Pope Leo to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, Vatican says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, Vatican says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Pope Leo Schedules Landmark Visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November

Pope Leo’s Upcoming South American Tour

Announcement and Schedule

VATICAN CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pope Leo will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, the Vatican announced on Wednesday, in a major trip for the Catholic leader who spent decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru before becoming pope last year.

The pope will spend November 6-8 in Uruguay, 8-11 in Argentina and 11-17 in Peru, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo’s Background and Connection to Peru

Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, is also a citizen of Peru, where he served as bishop of Chiclayo, in the northwest, from 2015 to 2023.

Key Destinations on the Papal Visit

The pope will visit Chiclayo as well as Lima, Cusco and Pucallpa while in Peru, the Vatican said. In Argentina, he will visit Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Lujan. In Uruguay, he will visit Montevideo, Paysandú and Florida.

Additional Details and Historical Context

The Vatican did not offer further details about the visits, saying the full itineraries would be made available later.

A Catholic pope has not visited South America since the late Pope Francis made a trip to Chile and Peru in 2018. Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from the Americas, never made a visit to his home country as pontiff.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV will visit Uruguay (Nov 6‑8), Argentina (Nov 8‑11) and Peru (Nov 11‑17), marking the first papal trip to South America since 2018 (internazionale.it)
  • Leo is the first pope born in the U.S. and holds dual citizenship with Peru, where he served as bishop of Chiclayo (2015‑2023) and as an Augustinian missionary for years (en.wikipedia.org)
  • His return to Peru is deeply personal—he’ll visit Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa, revisiting communities where he was formative in his ministry (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Pope Leo visit South America?
Pope Leo will visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17.
Which South American countries will Pope Leo visit?
Pope Leo will visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru during his November trip.
What cities will Pope Leo visit in Peru?
He will visit Chiclayo, Lima, Cusco, and Pucallpa in Peru.
Is Pope Leo the first U.S.-born pontiff?
Yes, Pope Leo is the first U.S.-born pontiff and also holds Peruvian citizenship.
When was the last time a Catholic pope visited South America?
The last papal visit to South America was by Pope Francis to Chile and Peru in 2018.

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