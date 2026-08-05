GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Headlines

Four people stabbed in London's Covent Garden, woman arrested - police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines London Crime UK News

Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London's Covent Garden

Incident Details and Police Response

Overview of the Stabbing Incident

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Four men were stabbed in a street near London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a "mental health related incident".

Arrest and Police Actions

Suspect Information

The woman, who was in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.

Weapons Seized

"Officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene," the police statement added.

Victims and Medical Response

Victim Ages and Injuries

Four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Location Context

The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London's famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by William James and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Four male victims were stabbed in Covent Garden on August 5, 2026 and conveyed to a nearby trauma centre after treatment on-site (London Ambulance Service) (gov.uk).
  • A woman has been arrested by Metropolitan Police in connection with the stabbings, as reported by Reuters and echoed in local updates (reddit.com).
  • Covent Garden has seen previous violent incidents, including a fatal assault in October 2024 leading to a manslaughter conviction, underscoring heightened concerns about public safety in the area (news.met.police.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were stabbed in Covent Garden?
Four men were stabbed in London’s Covent Garden district.
Was anyone arrested after the Covent Garden stabbing?
Yes, a woman was arrested in connection with the incident.
What happened to the victims of the Covent Garden incident?
The four patients were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma centre.
When did the Covent Garden stabbing occur?
The stabbing occurred on Wednesday, as reported by police on August 5th.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ex-pop star Gary Glitter appears in court over historic sex offences

Ex-pop star Gary Glitter appears in court over historic sex offences

Image for Blast destroys car of Russian drone maker, wounding him and killing his driver

Blast destroys car of Russian drone maker, wounding him and killing his driver

Image for UK Conservatives defend selection of former neo-Nazi as a candidate

UK Conservatives defend selection of former neo-Nazi as a candidate

Image for Putin names head of new Russian drone forces in military reshuffle

Putin names head of new Russian drone forces in military reshuffle

Image for Pope Leo to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, Vatican says

Pope Leo to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, Vatican says

Image for Albanian firefighters battle blazes as southern and eastern Europe feels the heat

Albanian firefighters battle blazes as southern and eastern Europe feels the heat

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Ancient Roman firefighters' barracks may have been found near Colosseum
Ancient Roman firefighters' barracks may have been found near Colosseum
Image for Spain's Ceuta seeks transfer of unaccompanied migrant minors to mainland Spain after border rush
Spain's Ceuta seeks transfer of unaccompanied migrant minors to mainland Spain after border rush
Image for Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11
Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11
Image for Ukraine says missile interceptor deliveries have fallen to third of 2025 level
Ukraine says missile interceptor deliveries have fallen to third of 2025 level
Image for Strong El Niño could push 49 million more people into acute hunger, UN agency says
Strong El Niño could push 49 million more people into acute hunger, UN agency says
Image for UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says
UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says
Image for Afghan boxer accused of killing British woman in Athens to appear in court
Afghan boxer accused of killing British woman in Athens to appear in court
Image for Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack
Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack
Image for Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party
Image for Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says
Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says
Image for Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says
Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says
Image for Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child
Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child
View All Headlines Posts