Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London's Covent Garden

Incident Details and Police Response

Overview of the Stabbing Incident

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Four men were stabbed in a street near London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a "mental health related incident".

Arrest and Police Actions

Suspect Information

The woman, who was in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.

Weapons Seized

"Officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene," the police statement added.

Victims and Medical Response

Victim Ages and Injuries

Four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Location Context

The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London's famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by William James and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and William James)