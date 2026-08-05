Italy to Handle Monte Paschi Stake Without Impacting Merger Activity

Government Strategy and Market Implications

By Giuseppe Fonte

Government's Approach to MPS Stake

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy will handle its residual 4.9% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in a way that does not interfere with M&A moves affecting the bailed-out lender, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters on Wednesday.

Consideration of Accelerated Bookbuilding Procedure

Giorgetti also said the ministry had considered an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB) to place its MPS stake with investors before Intesa Sanpaolo announced a bid for the smaller peer in June, confirming a previous Reuters report.

Timing and Neutral Stance on Banking Consolidation

"We had planned an ABB before the offer was announced. Now we'll act in a way that doesn't cause problems for anyone. We don't want to interfere," Giorgetti said, when asked whether a share placement of the MPS stake could come before Intesa's takeover bid starts.

The minister said in June that an ABB would be "one of the best solutions" to cut Italy's stake in ​MPS, adding that the timing of any sale should be decided in line with Rome's stated neutral stance on Italy's banking consolidation process.

Market Reactions and Merger Developments

Expectations Around Government's Exit

Speaking at the annual meeting of Italy's banking lobby ​last month, Giorgetti said it would be the last such gathering that the government attended as a bank shareholder.

His remarks fuelled expectations that Rome could dispose of the MPS stake before Intesa's bid becomes effective.

Intesa Sanpaolo's Bid and Market Value

The unsolicited €30.6 billion cash-and-share bid by Intesa, Italy's top banking group, to buy MPS would create the euro zone's second-largest lender.

At current market prices, ‌the state's ⁠stake in MPS is worth €1.7 billion ($1.96 billion).

Other Merger Interests and Treasury Holdings

Italian mid-sized lender Banco BPM had also expressed interest for a merger deal with MPS, but abandoned the plan following criticism from its main shareholder, France's Credit Agricole.

The Treasury owns 4.86% of MPS after rescuing the bank in 2017 through a costly bailout agreed with European Union authorities, and later ​returning it into private hands through three stake placements starting in ​late 2023.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8662 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)