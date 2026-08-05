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Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Surge in Black Sea Attacks Strains Global Grain & Oil Commodity Flows

By Jonathan Saul

Escalating Conflict Disrupts Key Trade Routes

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A surge in attacks on ships, ports and export terminals in the Black Sea is disrupting global supplies of grain and oil, turning the region into the latest strategic trade chokepoint to be hit by escalating conflict.

The Black Sea is a vital route for shipments of grain, crude oil and refined products. Its waters are shared by Russia and Ukraine as well as Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey.

Intensified Attacks Impacting Export Facilities

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have intensified attacks on each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks. Kyiv has also ramped up attacks on tankers involved in Russia's oil trade.

The latest escalation is creating another pressure point for commodity markets already coping with disruptions to major shipping routes in the Middle East.

Global Market Repercussions

"The consequences ... are already visible in global agricultural markets," U.N. official Kayoko Gotoh told a Security Council session last week. "We must not allow this dangerous escalatory spiral to continue."

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been disrupted by the U.S.-Iran conflict, while a maritime embargo declared by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabian ports and ships has raised risks for Red Sea shipping.

Grain and Oil Exports Under Pressure

Grain Exports Strained

Ukraine recorded 35 attacks on vessels in port and 22 at sea in July, along with 67 strikes on port facilities, according to the infrastructure ministry.

By comparison, vessels were attacked 14 times in all of 2025. Reuters estimates Ukraine has targeted dozens of tankers involved in Russia's oil trade.

The escalation is already affecting trade flows.

Shipping Suspensions and Infrastructure Strikes

Russian shipping group FESCO said this week it had suspended new shipment orders via the Black Sea after one of its vessels was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Russia has meanwhile intensified strikes on civilian vessels and port infrastructure around Ukraine's southern Odesa hub, through which more than 90% of Ukraine's agricultural exports are shipped.

Both Russia and Ukraine say they only strike military-related targets.

Alternative Export Routes and Capacity Challenges

Agricultural products remain Ukraine's largest source of export revenue more than four years into the war. Kyiv is seeking alternative export routes, but Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval told Reuters this week they would not reach full capacity until the end of August and would handle only about half the volumes normally shipped through Black Sea ports.

Shipping activity in the Sea of Azov, which leads into the Black Sea, has been restricted since July 10, impacting activity at the major Russian grain port of Taman, trade sources said.

Grain exports continue from Novorossiysk and Tuapse, but at a slower pace than before.

Oil Exports Disrupted

Oil exports are also being affected. Ukrainian attacks on tankers in July damaged several vessels and forced temporary suspensions of loading operations at Novorossiysk and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, the main export outlet for Kazakh crude.

"The CPC system is a critical export route for Kazakhstan, handling roughly 80% of the country's crude exports, making any prolonged disruption a potential concern for regional supply flows," shipbroker BRS said in a report this week.

Rising Costs and Insurance Premiums

Black Sea War Insurance Jumps

Rising security risks are also driving up shipping costs. Average daily Black Sea oil tanker costs have jumped to over $300,000 a day from just over $200,000 a day a week ago, according to market estimates.

War insurance costs for port calls to Black Sea terminals have risen to as much as 2% of the value of the ship, from around 1% two weeks ago, according to insurance sources. Even small increases translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional costs per voyage.

Potential Global Impact on Oil Tanker Volumes

"Should (Black Sea) volumes continue at the reduced levels seen over the past two weeks, global dirty (crude oil) tanker volumes could decline 3% in a market already challenged," said Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst with shipping association BIMCO.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by George Abbott with The Insurer and Reuters bureaux; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drone and Russia’s missile strikes have slashed Ukrainian grain export capacity via the Black Sea by about one‑third, triggering price rises in Chicago grain futures and forcing buyers to reroute supplies. (fidelity.com)
  • Shipowners are increasingly refusing to call at Ukrainian ports due to security fears, with losses of tens of thousands of tonnes of product reported from damaged facilities—including Kernel’s sunflower oil terminal in Odesa losing ~25,000 tonnes. (fastmarkets.com)
  • Attacks on Russian tankers have led to suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov, added disruptions at Novorossiysk and the CPC oil terminal, while Black Sea tanker rates have spiked from just over $200,000 to above $300,000 per day. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Black Sea attacks impacting global commodity flows?
The surge in attacks on ships and port infrastructure in the Black Sea is disrupting shipments of grain and oil, creating new pressure points for global commodity markets.
Which countries are most affected by the Black Sea disruptions?
Countries sharing the Black Sea, mainly Russia and Ukraine, are most affected, but impacts also reach Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and global markets reliant on their exports.
How have shipping and insurance costs changed in the Black Sea?
Shipping and war insurance costs have risen significantly, with insurance premiums doubling and daily tanker costs jumping by over $100,000 in a week.
What proportion of Ukraine’s agricultural exports pass through the Black Sea?
Over 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports are shipped through the Black Sea, mainly via the Odesa hub.
Are alternative export routes available for Ukraine's grain shipments?
Ukraine is seeking alternative routes but these will only reach partial capacity by end of August, handling about half the usual Black Sea volumes.

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