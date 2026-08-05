Gary Glitter Faces London Court Hearing for Historic Sex Offences Allegations

Overview of Gary Glitter's Legal Proceedings and Allegations

Initial Court Appearance and Allegations

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his stage name Gary Glitter, appeared in a London court on Wednesday accused of historic sex offences against a young girl.

The 82-year-old, who rose ​to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she was aged eight to eleven.

Details of the Alleged Offences

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told Westminster Magistrates' court that the offences had taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London. The alleged victim, who lived nearby at the time, went to police in 2025.

Polnay said, when interviewed, Gadd had given a prepared statement in which he denied the offences and when shown a photograph of his accuser, denied knowing her.

He faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, and three counts of indecent ​assault on a girl aged under 14.

Court Proceedings and Current Status

Gadd's Court Appearance

Gadd, who appeared by videolink from prison wearing dark glasses, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, also telling the court he was "extremely deaf" and could not hear anything.

He was remanded in custody until his next court hearing at London's Old Bailey on September 2.

Background: Previous Convictions and Imprisonment

Previous Sentences in the UK

The former pop star ‌is currently ⁠serving a 16-year jail sentence imposed in 2015 after he was convicted of sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. He was released on licence in 2023 but ​recalled to prison ​weeks later ⁠for breaching licence conditions.

International Offences and Deportations

Incidents in Cambodia and Vietnam

He was first jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography ​and later moved to Cambodia, but was deported ​in ⁠2002 due to suspected sex offences.

In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged ⁠10 ​and 11 and sentenced him to ​four years in jail. On his release he returned to Britain.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)