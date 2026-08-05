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Ex-pop star Gary Glitter appears in court over historic sex offences - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-pop star Gary Glitter appears in court over historic sex offences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Gary Glitter Faces London Court Hearing for Historic Sex Offences Allegations

Overview of Gary Glitter's Legal Proceedings and Allegations

Initial Court Appearance and Allegations

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his stage name Gary Glitter, appeared in a London court on Wednesday accused of historic sex offences against a young girl.

The 82-year-old, who rose ​to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she was aged eight to eleven.

Details of the Alleged Offences

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told Westminster Magistrates' court that the offences had taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London. The alleged victim, who lived nearby at the time, went to police in 2025.

Polnay said, when interviewed, Gadd had given a prepared statement in which he denied the offences and when shown a photograph of his accuser, denied knowing her.

He faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, and three counts of indecent ​assault on a girl aged under 14.

Court Proceedings and Current Status

Gadd's Court Appearance

Gadd, who appeared by videolink from prison wearing dark glasses, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, also telling the court he was "extremely deaf" and could not hear anything.

He was remanded in custody until his next court hearing at London's Old Bailey on September 2.

Background: Previous Convictions and Imprisonment

Previous Sentences in the UK

The former pop star ‌is currently ⁠serving a 16-year jail sentence imposed in 2015 after he was convicted of sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. He was released on licence in 2023 but ​recalled to prison ​weeks later ⁠for breaching licence conditions.

International Offences and Deportations

Incidents in Cambodia and Vietnam

He was first jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography ​and later moved to Cambodia, but was deported ​in ⁠2002 due to suspected sex offences.

In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged ⁠10 ​and 11 and sentenced him to ​four years in jail. On his release he returned to Britain.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The Crown Prosecution Service charged Gadd on July 2, 2026, based on allegations first reported to police on January 9, 2025⁠—signaling a lengthy investigation and sufficient evidence to proceed to court. (cps.gov.uk)
  • The offences alleged in this court appearance are separate from his 2015 conviction and earlier international convictions, reflecting continued legal consequences tied to historic abuse stretching from the late 1970s to early 1980s. (internazionale.it)
  • Gadd appeared via videolink, citing extreme deafness, and was remanded in custody pending his Old Bailey hearing on September 2, underscoring the gravity and continuity of the legal process. (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges does Gary Glitter face in the London court?
Gary Glitter faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.
When did the alleged offences by Gary Glitter occur?
The alleged offences occurred between 1978 and 1981, when the victim was aged eight to eleven.
Why was Gary Glitter recalled to prison after his 2023 release?
Gary Glitter was recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions shortly after his release in 2023.
What is the current legal status of Gary Glitter?
Gary Glitter remains in custody awaiting his next court hearing at London's Old Bailey on September 2.
Has Gary Glitter previously served jail sentences for similar offences?
Yes, Gary Glitter has served multiple jail sentences in the UK, Vietnam, and was deported from Cambodia for sex offences.

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