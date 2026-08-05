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Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance technology Artificial Intelligence Chip Design

Anthropic Forms In-House Chip Design Team to Power Claude AI Models

Anthropic's Custom Chip Initiative for Claude AI

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Anthropic said on Wednesday it is building an in-house team to design custom chips for its Claude AI models, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as the startup responds to a shortage of chips needed to power and develop more advanced AI systems.

Recruitment and Engineering Focus

The company said it was hiring engineers with experience across the hardware and software stack to help co-design custom chips and AI models that can make Claude run faster and more efficiently at the scale required by customers.

Previous Reports and Strategic Planning

Reuters reported in April that Anthropic was mulling designing its own AI chips.

Multi-Chip Strategy and Hardware Partnerships

The startup said custom silicon was the latest step in its multi-chip strategy and that it would continue to rely on a diversified hardware stack that includes technology from Amazon Web Services, Google, Nvidia and AMD.

Timeline and Manufacturing Considerations

Anthropic did not provide a timeline for its chip plans or say whether it intends to manufacture them itself.

Cost and Industry Challenges

Designing an advanced AI chip can cost roughly half a billion dollars, according to industry sources, ⁠as ​companies need to employ skilled engineers and ​spend to make sure the manufacturing process has no defects.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic confirmed building an internal team to co-design chips and AI models to make Claude more efficient at scale.
  • This move responds to global AI chip shortages and mirrors similar efforts by OpenAI, Meta, and others exploring custom silicon.
  • Despite its custom chip push, Anthropic will continue using a diversified hardware mix—including AWS Trainium, Google TPUs, Nvidia and AMD chips—as part of its multi-chip strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anthropic building an in-house chip design team?
Anthropic is building an in-house chip design team to address chip shortages and enhance the efficiency and speed of its Claude AI models.
What engineers is Anthropic looking to hire?
Anthropic seeks engineers experienced across hardware and software stacks to help co-design custom chips and AI models.
Will Anthropic manufacture its own AI chips?
Anthropic has not confirmed if it will manufacture its own chips, only that it is developing custom designs.
Does Anthropic still use third-party hardware?
Yes, Anthropic continues to rely on a diversified hardware stack from AWS, Google, Nvidia, and AMD.
How much can developing an advanced AI chip cost?
According to industry sources, designing an advanced AI chip can cost roughly half a billion dollars.

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