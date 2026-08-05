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GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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GlobalFoundries Surpasses Q2 Revenue Forecasts Amid Strong AI Chip Demand

GlobalFoundries Q2 2024 Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Revenue and Earnings Overview

Aug 5 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as growing demand for its chips used in data centers boosted sales.

  • GlobalFoundries makes specialty chips for communications, data centers, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics companies.
  • The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.79 billion; analysts on average estimated $1.77 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 46 cents, above analysts' estimate of 44 cents.

AI Infrastructure and Silicon Photonics Demand

Spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure has increased demand for its silicon photonics chips, which use light instead of electrical signals to move data faster inside AI data centers.

Outlook and Forecast

The specialty chip maker forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.89 billion, plus or minus $25 million, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of $1.88 billion.

Cash Flow and Financial Health

Adjusted free cash flow was negative $3 million, compared with positive $277 million a year earlier.

Legal Developments

In March, Global Foundries sued Israel-based rival Tower Semiconductor alleging the Israeli chipmaker infringed 11 patents related to manufacturing chips used in smartphones and other electronics.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue of $1.79 billion topped the Wall Street estimate of $1.77 billion; adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the $0.44 forecast (investing.com).
  • Robust demand for silicon photonics chips in AI data centers is a key growth driver (investing.com).
  • Despite higher sales, adjusted free cash flow swung to -$3 million from +$277 million a year ago (sec.gov).
  • The Q3 revenue forecast of $1.89 billion ±$25 million is roughly in line with analysts’ estimate of $1.88 billion (investing.com).
  • GF’s strategic expansions — including a $16 billion U.S. manufacturing investment and its boost into quantum and silicon photonics — underscore its focus on AI‑driven markets (gf.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was GlobalFoundries' reported revenue for the second quarter?
GlobalFoundries reported second-quarter revenue of $1.79 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.77 billion.
Which sectors drive GlobalFoundries' chip sales?
GlobalFoundries produces specialty chips for communications, data centers, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors.
How has AI infrastructure spending impacted GlobalFoundries?
Increased spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure has boosted demand for GlobalFoundries' silicon photonics chips.
What guidance did GlobalFoundries provide for third-quarter revenue?
The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.89 billion, plus or minus $25 million, aligning with analysts' estimates.
Is GlobalFoundries involved in any legal disputes?
Yes, GlobalFoundries sued rival Tower Semiconductor for alleged patent infringement related to chip manufacturing.

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