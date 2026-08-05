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Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics

Hungary's Parliament Set to Elect New President on August 11 After Tisza Party Proposal

Key Developments in Hungary's Presidential Election and Political Landscape

Tisza Party's Proposal for Presidential Election

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The parliamentary group of Hungary's ruling Tisza party proposes that parliament should elect the country's new president on August 11, according to an official proposal published on parliament's website on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Reform Agenda

Electing a New President

Electing a new president and drafting a new constitution are key elements ​of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's plan to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power, for which Magyar says he received ‌a strong mandate from voters.

Mandate from Voters

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Key Takeaways

  • The Tisza Party holds a super‑majority in the National Assembly, enabling it to rapidly alter major institutions and the constitution (en.wikipedia.org).
  • PM Péter Magyar has swiftly launched reforms, seeking to undo elements of the previous regime, including efforts to remove the current president and overhaul public institutions (lemonde.fr).
  • Under Hungary’s constitution, Parliament must elect a president within 30 days of a vacancy—this August 11 date aligns with legal timing and signals accelerated institutional change (2015-2019.kormany.hu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Hungary's parliament elect a new president?
Hungary's parliament is proposed to elect a new president on August 11.
What key reforms does Prime Minister Peter Magyar plan?
His plans include electing a new president and drafting a new constitution.

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