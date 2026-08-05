Hungary's Parliament Set to Elect New President on August 11 After Tisza Party Proposal
Key Developments in Hungary's Presidential Election and Political Landscape
Tisza Party's Proposal for Presidential Election
BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The parliamentary group of Hungary's ruling Tisza party proposes that parliament should elect the country's new president on August 11, according to an official proposal published on parliament's website on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Reform Agenda
Electing a New President
Electing a new president and drafting a new constitution are key elements of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's plan to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power, for which Magyar says he received a strong mandate from voters.
Mandate from Voters
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)