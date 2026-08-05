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Headlines

Blast destroys car of Russian drone maker, wounding him and killing his driver

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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headlines Defense Conflict Ukraine War Russia

Russian Drone Factory Head Wounded, Driver Killed in Yekaterinburg Blast

Details Emerge on Yekaterinburg Car Bombing Incident

By Mark Trevelyan

The Attack and Immediate Aftermath

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The head of a Russian drone factory was seriously wounded and his driver killed when their car was blown up near the city of Yekaterinburg, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of targeted attacks linked to the war in Ukraine.

State news agency TASS cited a source in the emergency services as saying that Vladimir Tkachuk, head of the Uraldronzavod company, was in intensive care and that medics were fighting for his life.

The attack took place on Tuesday, according to one Russian war blogger, but the details emerged only a day later and were widely reported across Russian media.

Explosion Details and Casualties

Mash, a news outlet with sources in the police and security services, said Tkachuk's Mercedes was destroyed by an explosive device hidden underneath it. The driver, also described in some reports as a bodyguard, was killed on the spot, it said.

Context: Targeted Attacks and Assassinations

String of Assassinations

Russia has blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some attacks while denying blame for others. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the latest incident.

Profile of Vladimir Tkachuk and Uraldronzavod

Tkachuk's company makes "Vampire" first-person drones – which are controlled by an operator wearing goggles fed by a live video feed – which have been widely used by Russia on the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine.

He also ran a popular Telegram channel, "Obsessed with War", which collected funds for the military.

Tkachuk had demonstrated the Vampire to top officials including President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, according to Yekaterinburg news outlet e1.ru.

Recent Attacks on Russian Drone Makers

It was the second attack in a week on Russian drone makers. On July 30, Andrei Cherezov, developer of a model called "Gadfly", was shot and wounded by an unknown assailant.

Broader Impact on the Ukraine War

Drones have come to dominate the Ukraine war, now midway through its fifth year. News of the car bombing broke shortly after Putin named a commander to head Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a newly established branch of the military.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London; Editing by Andrew Osborn and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The car bomb targeting Vladimir Tkachuk’s vehicle near Yekaterinburg on Aug 4 seriously wounded him and killed his driver, underscoring escalating threats to Russian drone industry figures. (apnews.com)
  • Tkachuk’s Uraldronzavod produces FPV “Upyr” (Ghoul) drones, used widely by Russia in Ukraine, and he also ran a pro-war military funding Telegram channel. (apnews.com)
  • This incident follows similar attacks—such as the July 30 shooting of ‘Gadfly’ drone developer Andrei Cherezov—highlighting a troubling trend of targeted violence tied to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (telegraf.rs)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was targeted in the Russian drone maker car bombing?
Vladimir Tkachuk, head of the Uraldronzavod drone factory, was targeted. His driver was killed in the attack.
What is the significance of the Uraldronzavod company?
Uraldronzavod produces 'Vampire' FPV drones, which are widely used by Russian forces on the front lines in Ukraine.
Has Ukraine commented on the attack on Vladimir Tkachuk?
There has been no immediate comment from Kyiv regarding this incident.
Was this the only recent attack on Russian drone makers?
No. Earlier in the week, Andrei Cherezov, developer of the 'Gadfly' drone, was shot and wounded in a separate incident.
What has Russia claimed regarding previous attacks on military-linked figures?
Russia has blamed Ukraine for a series of assassinations targeting military officials and those linked to the war effort.

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