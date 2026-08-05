Novo Nordisk Wins Dutch Court Injunction Over Semaglutide Patent Infringement
Overview of the Patent Infringement Case
Background of the Legal Dispute
STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it had won a preliminary injunction against Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie B.V. from a district court in the Netherlands in a patent infringement case involving a compounded semaglutide nasal spray.
Details of the Court Ruling
Implications for the Pharmaceutical Industry
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Elviira Luoma)