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Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Wins Dutch Court Injunction Over Semaglutide Patent Infringement

Overview of the Patent Infringement Case

Background of the Legal Dispute

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it had won a preliminary injunction against Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie B.V. from a district court in the Netherlands in a patent infringement case involving a compounded semaglutide nasal spray. 

Details of the Court Ruling

Implications for the Pharmaceutical Industry

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Elviira Luoma)

Key Takeaways

  • The Dutch court’s injunction, granted August 5, 2026, prevents Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie B.V. from producing or distributing a compounded semaglutide nasal spray over patent concerns, reinforcing Novo Nordisk’s enforcement of its GLP‑1 drug patents in Europe.
  • This injunction comes amid a broader wave of litigation by Novo Nordisk, including recent U.S. cases against compounding pharmacies and telehealth outfits like Hims & Hers, highlighting the company’s global push to curb unauthorized semaglutide formulations (novonordisk.com).
  • The ruling reflects judicial support for patent holders in the semaglutide space, as Novo Nordisk continues securing injunctions and exclusivity protections, such as in Mexico and the UK, to shield its obesity and diabetes therapies from generic or counterfeit competition (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Novo Nordisk's patent case in the Netherlands?
Novo Nordisk won a preliminary injunction against Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie B.V. for patent infringement.
Which product was involved in the patent infringement case?
The case involved a compounded semaglutide nasal spray.
Who was the defendant in the Dutch patent case?
Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie B.V. was the defendant.
Which court issued the preliminary injunction in the patent case?
A district court in the Netherlands issued the injunction.

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