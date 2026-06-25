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Spain's Audax plans takeover bid for Norway’s Elmera, challenged by higher rival approach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Audax Launches Takeover Bid for Elmera as Rival Offer Emerges

Audax's Bid and Competing Offers for Elmera Group

By Gemma Guasch

June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Audax Renovables said on Thursday it plans to launch a voluntary takeover bid for Norway's Elmera Group valued at 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($456 million), but Elmera said it had also received a non-binding approach from another strategic player at a "significantly higher" price.

Market Reaction to Takeover News

Elmera shares were up about 43%, while Audax shares were down 1.4% in early trade.

Details of Rival Offer and Ongoing Negotiations

The Norwegian company said in a statement it has entered into a due diligence and exclusivity agreement with the undisclosed interested party, adding that the process has been under way for several weeks.

Company Statements and Comments

• Elmera declined to give further remarks on the matter, while Audax was not immediately available for comment.

Shareholder Support and Deal Requirements

• Shareholders of around 43.3% of Elmera’s capital have already indicated support for the deal with Audax, which requires a minimum acceptance level of 66.7%.

Strategic Implications for Audax

• For the Spanish company, the deal would strengthen its European presence, particularly in the Nordics, and further diversify its energy platform, as Elmera also operates a multi-utility business with telecoms activities.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.8488 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Audax proposes an offer at NOK 41.20 per share, valuing Elmera at ~NOK 4.5 billion (~€400 million, $456 million), representing a ~39% premium to recent trading levels (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • Elmera confirms it is conducting due diligence with another undisclosed party that has made a ‘significantly higher’ indicative bid, prompting a 43% jump in its share price (e24.no).
  • Key shareholders representing ~43.3% of Elmera’s capital support the Audax offer, but a minimum 66.7% acceptance is required; process underway amid competitive dynamic (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Audax Renovables planning regarding Elmera Group?
Audax Renovables plans to launch a voluntary takeover bid for Norway's Elmera Group valued at 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns.
Why has Elmera’s share price surged?
Elmera’s shares rose about 43% after news of Audax’s takeover bid and a higher rival approach.
Is there another bidder for Elmera besides Audax?
Yes, Elmera received a non-binding approach from another strategic player at a significantly higher price than Audax's offer.
How much shareholder support does Audax have for its bid?
Shareholders representing about 43.3% of Elmera’s capital have indicated support for Audax’s deal.
What benefits does Audax expect from acquiring Elmera?
Audax expects the deal to strengthen its European presence and diversify its energy platform, particularly in the Nordic region.

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