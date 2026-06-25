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Maersk says two of its vessels exited  Gulf safely - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk says two of its vessels exited  Gulf safely

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Maersk says two of its vessels exited Gulf safely

Maersk Vessel Movements and Gulf Conflict Impact

Successful Transit of Maersk Vessels

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Thursday the Maersk Baltimore and a time-chartered vessel had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Gulf overnight.

Security Measures During Transit

"The transits were completed in close coordination with our security partners and followed thorough security assessments," Maersk said in a statement.

Impact of Iran Conflict on Shipping

The war in Iran that began on February 28 has disrupted travel and cargo across the wider Middle East, and many vessels, including those belonging to Maersk, as well as competitors Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM, have been unable to enter or leave the Gulf.

Status of Remaining Maersk Vessels

Of three vessels remaining in the Gulf, Maersk said it would pursue one additional Hormuz transit at a later stage, with the remaining two to be deployed on intra-Gulf services.

Container Deliveries Amid Conflict

Of 47,000 containers Maersk had bound for the Gulf region at the onset of the conflict, 44,000 have now been delivered, with 3,000 still pending final delivery, according to Maersk.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Maersk completed secure nighttime transits of two vessels through the Strait of Hormuz under close security coordination alongside thorough risk assessments (investing.com)
  • The company still has three remaining vessels in the Gulf and intends to schedule a further transit once assessments allow (investing.com)
  • This transit comes amid broader operational strains: hundreds of ships and thousands of crew remain stuck due to safety concerns in the Hormuz region, with some traffic gradually resuming as security conditions evolve (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Maersk vessels exited the Persian Gulf safely?
Two vessels, the Maersk Baltimore and another time-chartered ship, exited the Persian Gulf safely.
When did the Maersk vessels complete their transit through the Gulf?
The vessels completed their transit late on June 24 and into the early hours of June 25.
How did Maersk coordinate the safe exit of its vessels from the Gulf?
The transits were completed in close coordination with security partners and followed thorough security assessments.
How many Maersk vessels remain in the Persian Gulf?
Three Maersk vessels remain in the Persian Gulf.
Will Maersk make additional transits through the Strait of Hormuz?
Maersk plans to pursue one additional transit through the Strait of Hormuz at a later stage.

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