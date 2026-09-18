Malawi Police Rescue British Woman Kidnapped in Blantyre During Armed Operation
Details of the Kidnapping and Rescue Operation
Incident Overview
BLANTYRE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Malawi police said they had rescued a British woman who was kidnapped last week, in an intelligence-led operation in which the kidnappers were shot and later died.
Victim Identification and Abduction
• Police said 47-year-old British national Nusrat Osman was abducted by four unidentified men in the city of Blantyre's Mount Pleasant suburb on September 11.
Rescue and Aftermath
• She was rescued on Thursday and reunited with her family, the Malawi Police Service said in a statement dated September 17.
• The motive of the kidnapping is not clear.
Details of the Armed Operation
Exchange of Fire
• The operation to rescue Osman involved an exchange of fire between police and the kidnappers, who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.
Casualties and Injuries
• The kidnappers were shot during the operation and later died in hospital from their injuries.
• The senior police officer who was wounded is in hospital in a stable condition.
Ongoing Investigation
• Investigations into the kidnapping are continuing.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Frank Phiri;Writing by Anathi Madubela;Editing by Alexander Winning and Toby Chopra)