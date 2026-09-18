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Malawi police rescue kidnapped British woman after exchange of gunfire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Malawi Police Rescue British Woman Kidnapped in Blantyre During Armed Operation

Details of the Kidnapping and Rescue Operation

Incident Overview

BLANTYRE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Malawi police said they had rescued a British woman who was kidnapped last week, in an intelligence-led operation in which the kidnappers were shot and later died.

Victim Identification and Abduction

• Police said 47-year-old British national Nusrat Osman was abducted by four unidentified men in the city of Blantyre's Mount Pleasant suburb on September 11.

Rescue and Aftermath

• She was rescued on Thursday and reunited with her family, the Malawi Police Service said in a statement dated September 17.

• The motive of the kidnapping is not clear.

Details of the Armed Operation

Exchange of Fire

• The operation to rescue Osman involved an exchange of fire between police and the kidnappers, who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

Casualties and Injuries

• The kidnappers were shot during the operation and later died in hospital from their injuries.

• The senior police officer who was wounded is in hospital in a stable condition.

Ongoing Investigation

• Investigations into the kidnapping are continuing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Frank Phiri;Writing by Anathi Madubela;Editing by Alexander Winning and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The kidnapping occurred around 12:30 pm on September 11, when Osman was abducted by four armed men in a grey Nissan Dualis; police had offered a MK 30 million (≈£12,800/$17,000) reward for information.(nyasatimes.com)
  • Osman was rescued on September 17 in an intelligence-led operation near Mpemba/Chadzunda; the kidnappers, armed with an AK‑47 and pistol, were shot during the exchange and later died in hospital. A senior police officer, Deputy Inspector General Dr. Noel Kayira, was wounded and remains in stable condition.(news.sky.com)
  • No motive has been disclosed and no ransom demands were made; investigations continue amid public concern over rising kidnapping incidents targeting foreigners in Malawi.(news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the British woman rescued by Malawi police?
47-year-old British national Nusrat Osman was rescued by Malawi police after being kidnapped in Blantyre.
When and where did the kidnapping take place?
The kidnapping occurred on September 11 in the Mount Pleasant suburb of Blantyre, Malawi.
What happened to the kidnappers during the rescue operation?
The kidnappers were shot during an exchange of gunfire with police and later died in hospital.
What was the result of the police rescue operation?
Nusrat Osman was safely rescued and reunited with her family; a senior police officer was wounded but is stable.
Is the motive behind the kidnapping known?
The motive behind the kidnapping of Nusrat Osman remains unclear and is under investigation.

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