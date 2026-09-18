UK Labour Considers Lowering Mansion Tax Threshold to £1.5 Million

Potential Changes to the UK Mansion Tax

Current Threshold and Proposed Adjustments

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour government is considering extending its mansion tax to properties worth more than £1.5 million ($2.01 million) from a current threshold of £2 million, the Times reported on Friday, citing two government sources.

Impact on Homeowners

• The proposed change would more than double the number of homes subject to the levy to about 271,000 based on current property values, the report said, adding that lowering the threshold remains a "live discussion" within the Treasury.

Official Treasury Response

• “As has always been the case, decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

Context and Related Tax Measures

Budgetary Pressures and Government Spending

• The report comes as Britain's finance minister John Healey faces pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax revenue in his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for expanded social care and more defence spending.

Recent Council Tax Surcharge

• Britain last year announced a new high-value council tax surcharge in England starting in 2028, with an annual charge of £2,500 for properties valued at more than £2 million, increasing to £7,500 for properties worth more than £5 million.

Finance Minister's Position

• Healey, who is due to deliver his first budget on October 28, declined to comment on tax policy when asked this month about potential tax hikes following a speech in central England.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7466 pounds)

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla; Editing by Will Dunham)