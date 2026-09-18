GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain's Labour government considers lowering mansion tax threshold to £1.5 million, The Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain's Labour government considers lowering mansion tax threshold to £1.5 million, The Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Tax Policy UK News

UK Labour Considers Lowering Mansion Tax Threshold to £1.5 Million

Potential Changes to the UK Mansion Tax

Current Threshold and Proposed Adjustments

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour government is considering extending its mansion tax to properties worth more than £1.5 million ($2.01 million) from a current threshold of £2 million, the Times reported on Friday, citing two government sources.

Impact on Homeowners

• The proposed change would more than double the number of homes subject to the levy to about 271,000 based on current property values, the report said, adding that lowering the threshold remains a "live discussion" within the Treasury.

Official Treasury Response

• “As has always been the case, decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

Context and Related Tax Measures

Budgetary Pressures and Government Spending

• The report comes as Britain's finance minister John Healey faces pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax revenue in his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for expanded social care and more defence spending.

Recent Council Tax Surcharge

• Britain last year announced a new high-value council tax surcharge in England starting in 2028, with an annual charge of £2,500 for properties valued at more than £2 million, increasing to £7,500 for properties worth more than £5 million.

Finance Minister's Position

• Healey, who is due to deliver his first budget on October 28, declined to comment on tax policy when asked this month about potential tax hikes following a speech in central England.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7466 pounds)

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Lowering the threshold to £1.5 million could extend the high-value council tax surcharge to approximately 271,000 properties, up from ~127,000 currently (lse.co.uk).
  • Analysis suggests the change could raise net revenue of about £800 million annually, depending on surcharge rates applied (taxpolicy.org.uk).
  • The current surcharge, announced in the November 2025 Budget, imposes charges between £2,500 and £7,500 per year on properties over £2 million and is estimated to raise over £400 million by 2029‑30 (hansard.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is the Labour government considering for the mansion tax?
The Labour government is considering lowering the mansion tax threshold from £2 million to £1.5 million.
How many homes could be affected by the new mansion tax threshold?
About 271,000 homes could be subject to the levy if the threshold is reduced to £1.5 million.
Why is the government considering this change?
The change aims to raise billions in tax revenue to offset borrowing costs and fund social care and defence spending.
When is the first budget under the Labour government expected?
Finance minister John Healey is due to deliver his first budget on October 28.
What other high-value property taxes are being introduced?
A council tax surcharge in England will start in 2028, charging up to £7,500 annually for properties worth over £5 million.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Russia sanctions bill gives Trump sweeping new tariff powers

Analysis-Russia sanctions bill gives Trump sweeping new tariff powers

Image for Germany cuts energy tax to offer motorists relief from soaring fuel prices

Germany cuts energy tax to offer motorists relief from soaring fuel prices

Image for Oil slides after China asks Iran to limit Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Oil slides after China asks Iran to limit Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Image for Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, replaced by his son Howard

Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, replaced by his son Howard

Image for Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators set to block UPM-Sappi merger, sources say

Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators set to block UPM-Sappi merger, sources say

Image for Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar advances vs yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook
Dollar advances vs yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook
Image for FedEx, Advent-led consortium secures over 89% of InPost shares in takeover offer
FedEx, Advent-led consortium secures over 89% of InPost shares in takeover offer
Image for Volkswagen crisis worsens with $11.5 billion profit warning, largely due to Porsche struggles
Volkswagen crisis worsens with $11.5 billion profit warning, largely due to Porsche struggles
Image for Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe
Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe
Image for France's CNP Assurances considers takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reports
France's CNP Assurances considers takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Image for Explainer-Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs
Explainer-Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs
Image for M&S makes London show debut to woo new shoppers after 100 years in fashion
M&S makes London show debut to woo new shoppers after 100 years in fashion
Image for EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports
EU to impose provisional safeguards to protect electrical steel from imports
Image for Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer
Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer
Image for London's FTSE 100 retreats as financials weigh; Airtel Africa tumbles
London's FTSE 100 retreats as financials weigh; Airtel Africa tumbles
Image for Global shares fall, Treasury yields rise as central banks double down on inflation fight
Global shares fall, Treasury yields rise as central banks double down on inflation fight
View All Finance Posts