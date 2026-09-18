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South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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South Sudanese Migrant Jailed in UK for Record Channel Boat Crossing with 165 People

Details of the Channel Crossing Incident and Sentencing

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A South Sudanese man was jailed for two years and three months in an English court on Friday after he admitted piloting a small boat across the Channel from France, which carried a then-record 165 people.

Chan Mathok Atak, 19, previously pleaded guilty to endangering another during a July crossing to Britain in an inflatable dinghy.

The record for most migrants travelling to Britain across the Channel by small boat was broken again last month, when 230 people made the journey.

Context and Political Response

Atak's sentencing comes as the numbers of those arriving in Britain across the Channel have fallen, but the crossings remain a prominent political issue which successive British governments have struggled to tackle.

Earlier this month, hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered twice in two days on Britain's south coast, blocking streets in response to arrivals of small boats, which a government minister described as "thuggish".

Right-wing opposition parties and anti-migration activists have called for more action, but greater cooperation with French authorities and even repeated deaths have not deterred many people from seeking to make the perilous journey.

Details of the Crossing

OVERCROWDED DINGHY CARRIED 165 PEOPLE

Atak was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court. Prosecutor James Harrison said Atak piloted the dinghy for at least 90 minutes while it carried 164 other people, including 31 children aged 14 to 17.

He said there was no navigational or first aid equipment on the boat, which had only one of its two engines working and was slowly deflating and taking on sea water before it was intercepted by Britain's Border Force.

Legal and Humanitarian Perspectives

Atak's lawyer Audrey Cherryl Mogan said Atak was a young asylum seeker from South Sudan who did not have anything to do with the number of people or the conditions on board.

Judge Sarah Counsell accepted there was no evidence Atak organised the journey, but said that "those who chose to steer such vessels assume responsibility for the safety of those on board".

"This undermines public confidence in the immigration system and places considerable strain on already stretched public resources," she added.

Official Statements

The National Crime Agency's senior investigating officer John Turner said in a statement: "Chan Atak was unimaginably reckless and his actions could have easily resulted in many deaths had this boat not been intercepted."

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The overcrowded ‘mega‑dinghy’ lacked life‑saving equipment, had one engine only, was deflating and taking on water when intercepted—creating serious risk to life.‑ Reuters/Canterbury Crown Court reporting (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Such record single crossings are part of a broader trend: small‑boat crossings peaked at around 46,000 in 2022 and, although overall numbers have since declined to about 33,000 in year ending June 2026, average passengers per boat have increased dramatically—from 7 in 2018 to about 65 today.‑ House of Commons Library; GOV.UK statistics (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • The August record of 230 people on one vessel highlights smugglers’ increasing recklessness. While overall crossings are down roughly 43%, the average load per boat continues to rise, reflecting pressure from disrupted supply chains and enforcement efforts.‑ Reuters; ITV; BBC reporting (reutersconnect.com)
  • Prior prosecutions under the January‑2026 offence of endangering lives during sea crossings have begun to yield sentences—Atak joins earlier convicted pilots such as Mohammad Tajik and Alnour Ali, emphasizing UK authorities’ tougher legal stance.‑ Crown Prosecution Service data (cps.gov.uk)
  • Channel crossings remain politically salient despite declines; far‑right and opposition groups continue to exploit high‑visibility incidents like these for political capital, even though small‑boat entries account for fewer than 5% of total UK immigration.‑ Le Monde analysis (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was jailed for piloting the record Channel boat crossing?
Chan Mathok Atak, a 19-year-old South Sudanese man, was jailed for piloting a migrant boat from France to the UK.
How many people were on the boat during the Channel crossing?
The inflatable dinghy carried 165 people, including 31 children aged 14 to 17.
What sentence did Chan Mathok Atak receive?
He was sentenced to two years and three months (27 months) in prison at Canterbury Crown Court.
Why did the court consider the boat crossing dangerous?
The boat had 165 people, no navigational or first aid equipment, and was taking on water with only one engine working.
What broader issues does this Channel crossing case highlight?
The case underscores ongoing political debate and public concerns over immigration and border control in the UK.

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