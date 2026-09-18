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UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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UK Air Traffic Control Outage Linked to Software Defect, Says Operator

Details and Impact of the Air Traffic Control Outage

Overview of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British air traffic control operator NATS said on Friday an outage which affected hundreds of thousands of passengers last week was cause by a software defect.

The incident led to 2,000 flight cancellations and days of disruption, costing airlines millions of pounds as they scrambled to get crews and aircraft back in place and refund passengers.

Operator and Government Response

NATS CEO Statement

NATS CEO Martin Rolfe said the shutdown was not related to a problem in 2023 which also caused widespread disruption, nor was it linked to military intervention - as reported by some media outlets last week. He added that safety was at no point compromised during the incident.

"This was a software issue in a specific part of our flight data system, that we have traced to a small subsection of coding," he said. "The issue has been identified and mitigation is in place while a permanent fix is safety tested and deployed."

Government Reaction

Transport minister Heidi Alexander, who had last week demanded NATS produce a report on the matter and also ordered an independent review by the Civil Aviation Authority, said the disruption was "completely unacceptable".

"We need to urgently understand why this issue was not discovered and fixed before it caused chaos," she said in a statement. "It is crucial that our national infrastructure is fit for the future."

Previous and Related Incidents

2023 and 2025 Technical Issues

The incident followed a shutdown in August 2023 which caused travel chaos, costing airlines £100 million ($136 million). A smaller technical issue which NATS was behind in July 2025 also caused 150 cancellations.

Industry Reaction

Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, has repeatedly for Rolfe to resign since the 2023 failure.

Technical Explanation of the Outage

Sequence of Events

The NATS report on the latest incident was triggered by a request for an identification code from an aircraft being followed by a request for a higher priority activity, pausing the first request.

Timing and Software Defect

"Had the higher-priority request arrived even one millisecond earlier or later, the update would have completed normally," the report said.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The outage stemmed from a flaw in a small subsection of flight data system code; mitigation is in place as a permanent fix undergoes safety testing.
  • Transport Minister demands accountability and resilience; government-ordered independent CAA review follows.
  • This is the second major technical failure in three years; the August 2023 incident affected over 700,000 passengers and cost industry £75–100 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent UK air traffic control outage?
The outage was caused by a software defect in a specific part of NATS's flight data system.
How many flights were affected by the outage?
The incident led to 2,000 flight cancellations and days of disruption for passengers.
Was safety compromised during the incident?
NATS CEO Martin Rolfe stated that safety was never compromised during the outage.
What actions have been taken to fix the software issue?
Mitigation measures are in place and a permanent fix is being safety tested and deployed.
Did the UK government respond to the air traffic control failure?
Transport minister Heidi Alexander demanded a report from NATS and ordered an independent review by the Civil Aviation Authority.

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