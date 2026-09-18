Father of Spanish Exchange Student Murdered in Mexico Arrives to Identify Her Body

Details and Impact of the Tragic Incident

Arrival of the Victim's Father and Identification

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The father of a Spanish exchange student killed in Mexico arrived in the Mexican state of Morelos on Friday to identify his daughter's body, a day after authorities detained a suspect in her murder.

Details of the Crime

Claudia Tacoronte, a 21-year-old student, died from stab wounds on September 12 in the city of Cuautla after someone tried to steal her cellphone, Mexican authorities have said.

Arrest and Confession of the Suspect

On Thursday evening, authorities announced they had arrested a suspect, identified as Francisco Javier "N."

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The case has caused widespread anger in both Mexico and Spain, with students demanding stronger protections for women. Mexico has long struggled with high levels of gender-based violence.

Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the suspect had confessed to the killing.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The killing is being treated as a femicide, or a killing motivated by gender, the state prosecutor in Morelos said.

Morelos recorded 21 femicides between January and July this year, according to official data, while 380 were registered across Mexico over the same period.

The suspect was due to appear before a judge on Friday afternoon. Fernando Blumenkron, Morelos' state prosecutor, said his office would seek the maximum penalty for femicide — 70 years in prison.

Background of the Suspect and Victim

Blumenkron told journalists that the suspect attacked Tacoronte outside a cultural building where she had been attending a conference and staying. The prosecutor said the suspect had a police record for burglaries, and had spent time behind bars.

Tacoronte was a student at Spain's University of Granada and had arrived in mid-August on an exchange program at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos.

Wider Impact on Student Safety and International Relations

At least four female students at the same Mexican university have been killed in Morelos this year, according to student protesters, and Spain's Foreign Ministry has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the state, citing rising drug-related violence and kidnappings.

The University of Granada has also canceled exchange placements for three students who had been due to study in Morelos next semester.

(Reporting by Anna Portella and Fabiola Arámburo, Writing by Iñigo Alexander, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)