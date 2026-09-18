GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Canada, EU face limits to relationship after symbolic EU overture to Carney - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Analysis-Canada, EU face limits to relationship after symbolic EU overture to Carney

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics International Relations trade

Canada and EU Face Challenges Defining New Associate Membership Status

Canada's Pursuit of EU Associate Membership: Opportunities and Obstacles

By Maria Cheng

TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney secured this week an offer to become the European Union's first associate member, a mostly symbolic victory in his campaign to demonstrate Canada can flourish while decreasing its reliance on the United States.

Now, the EU and Canada will have to define what the offer means and confront issues including opposition from some EU member states and hesitation from Canadian military officials who have long been closely intertwined with the United States.

The proposal, and pledges to collaborate more on defence, energy, critical minerals and AI, come during a trade war with the US and repeated threats from President Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state.  

Defining Associate Membership

Carney, in a speech to the European Parliament on Thursday, did not use the term “associate member” proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but said he appreciated her ambition. Some EU countries have objected, with Germany saying the label should be reconsidered, even as it supported a deeper relationship with Canada. There is no precedent or legal definition for EU associate member.

Three European diplomats said they were surprised by the announcement. 

Legal and Political Uncertainties

'A STATUS THAT DOES NOT EXIST'

Barry Appleton, an international trade lawyer and adjunct professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, said Canada “has been offered a status that does not exist, by an institution that had not cleared it with its own members, in fields where (Canada’s) own constitution limits what we could deliver in turn." Appleton was referring to how powers are divided between the federal and provincial governments. 

He said Switzerland spent more than two decades negotiating freer access to the European Economic Area.

Trump, meanwhile, threatened to stop trading with Europe “on many things” and called the proposal to make Canada an associate member “laughable.”

Strategic Leverage in US-Canada Relations

“It’s wise of the prime minister not to get bogged down in terminology and to focus more on the fact that we have new relationships we’re building as we deal with an incredibly unpredictable US administration,” said Greg MacEachern, a senior vice-president at Sussex Strategy Group and former adviser to ex-Prime Minister Paul Martin. “This is absolutely a tremendous point of leverage as the prime minister negotiates with the US to make it clear that Canada has other options."  

Carney has said Canadian and EU officials will discuss details at a Montreal summit in late October.

Military and Defense Considerations

Canada's Defense Realignment Efforts

MORAL SUPPORT

On Wednesday, Canada applied to join a British-led rapid response military partnership of 10 North Atlantic member states. Carney has vowed to reduce Canada’s defense reliance on the US, particularly in its vast Arctic region and, in July, announced Canada had selected Germany’s TKMS to build up to a dozen submarines for the Canadian navy.

Still, senior military leaders have said that unwinding Canada’s ties to the US is virtually impossible, with Europe also dependent on the US for security.

Canada's Defense Ministry and the Canadian Armed Forces did not respond to requests for comment. 

Continued Dependence on the US

“Canada is never going to be able to sever ties with the United States military or intelligence because we’re in a continental defense relationship with them,” said Philippe Lagassé, a professor of international relations at Carleton University. “They contribute the vast majority of those assets, so we are going to have to co-operate.”

Lagassé said that geography meant Canada still relied on the US for military support in the event of an attack.

“There is no flotilla coming from Europe,” he said. “Moral support from the EU is probably as much as we could expect.”

Trade and Economic Implications

Current Trade Relationships

The EU accounts for nearly 9% of Canada’s total trade, according to the government. Canada ships around 70% of its exports to the US.

Barriers and Frustrations

EU officials have been frustrated by Canada’s refusal to open its telecommunications and dairy sectors, said Mark Manger, a professor of political economy and global affairs at the University of Toronto. Although Canada has a trade deal with the 27-member EU, 10 countries have not ratified it.

Canadian agriculture groups frequently complain about EU regulations effectively blocking most trade in meat, and about protectionist measures affecting durum wheat. Some agriculture groups also worry Europe could impose its pesticide restrictions on Canadian farmers in a closer trading relationship.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Negotiation Complexities

Diya Jiang, a researcher at McGill University focused on US-Canada relations, said Carney’s efforts to draw closer to the EU could alleviate some of the pressure from Canada’s fractious relationship with the US, but bring their own complications.

“This sends a message that Canada is open for business, but the logistics of negotiating any new relationship with the EU will be difficult because it requires consensus both from the EU side and from the provinces,” Jiang said.

(Reporting by Maria Cheng; Additional reporting by Ed White and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s “associate member” status for Canada is symbolic, undefined, and must be negotiated among EU states amid internal objections (e.g. Germany) (axios.com).
  • Canada and the EU are eyeing deeper cooperation on strategic sectors—defence, critical minerals, AI, energy—even as Trump threatens retaliation (marketscreener.com).
  • Canada’s major submarine deal with Germany’s TKMS (up to 12 subs, €60 bn including maintenance) underscores growing Euro‑Canadian defence ties, though Canada remains constrained by reliance on US military infrastructure (globalnews.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU associate member status offered to Canada?
The status is a symbolic offer without legal precedent, proposed by the European Commission, with details yet to be defined collaboratively by the EU and Canada.
Why are there limits to Canada and EU's new relationship?
There is opposition from some EU states, concerns about Canada's constitutional limits, and longstanding defense and trade reliance on the U.S.
How reliant is Canada on the US for trade and defense?
Canada exports around 70% of its goods to the US and is closely linked to the US in defense, especially within continental security frameworks.
What defense changes is Canada pursuing with the EU?
Canada seeks to reduce military reliance on the US, joining new partnerships and selecting EU suppliers for major defense contracts, but full independence is viewed as unlikely.
What are EU frustrations with Canada's trade policy?
EU officials have expressed frustration with Canada's reluctance to open telecommunications and dairy sectors to EU competition.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses

French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses

Image for Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine

Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine

Image for Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election

Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election

Image for Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration

Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration

Image for INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating

INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating

Image for Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers

Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Analysis-As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
Analysis-As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
Image for New Zealand says it has not held talks with EU about becoming associate member
New Zealand says it has not held talks with EU about becoming associate member
Image for Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv
Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv
Image for Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads
Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads
Image for North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills
Image for Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0
Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0
Image for UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity
UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity
Image for Prince Harry makes first public appearances 'back on British soil'
Prince Harry makes first public appearances 'back on British soil'
Image for Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland
Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland
Image for EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says
EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says
Image for Polish air traffic authority says airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume operations after second halt
Polish air traffic authority says airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume operations after second halt
Image for King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes
King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes
View All Headlines Posts