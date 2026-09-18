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UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics UK News Ireland

UK, Irish Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Good Friday Agreement in Manchester

Leaders Meet to Discuss Good Friday Agreement and Irish Unification

Commitment to the Good Friday Agreement

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement, Downing Street said in a statement issued after the two leaders met in Manchester.

International Reactions and Political Context

The comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the question of Irish unification up the political agenda during a visit to Ireland last week, saying he would love to see Ireland and Northern Ireland unified.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham and Martin held a historic meeting at No10 North in Manchester, underscoring the Good Friday Agreement as a pillar of UK–Ireland relations and broader cooperation on trade, security, and EU engagement (gov.uk)
  • Their reaffirmation comes shortly after US President Trump’s controversial comments in Dublin, where he said he’d “love” to see a united Ireland—remarks that stirred backlash from unionists and prompted Downing Street to restate that any referendum remains ‘off the table’ (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the meeting in Manchester regarding the Good Friday Agreement?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Irish premier Micheal Martin attended the meeting.
What was reaffirmed by the UK and Irish leaders?
They reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement.
Why was Irish unification recently discussed?
US President Donald Trump raised the question of Irish unification during his recent visit to Ireland.
What statement was released after the Manchester meeting?
Downing Street issued a statement confirming the leaders' commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

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