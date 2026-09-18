UK, Irish Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Good Friday Agreement in Manchester
Leaders Meet to Discuss Good Friday Agreement and Irish Unification
Commitment to the Good Friday Agreement
LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement, Downing Street said in a statement issued after the two leaders met in Manchester.
International Reactions and Political Context
The comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the question of Irish unification up the political agenda during a visit to Ireland last week, saying he would love to see Ireland and Northern Ireland unified.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)