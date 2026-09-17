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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Geopolitics Defense Asia-Pacific security International Relations

Kim Yo Jong Warns of Stronger Action by North Korea Amid US-Led Drills

North Korea's Response to US-Led Military Exercises

Kim Yo Jong's Statement on Rising Tensions

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Friday blamed US-led military drills for "ever-worsening" tensions on the Korean Peninsula and vowed no change in the country's course to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

Criticism of Pacific Vanguard 2026 Naval Exercise

In a statement carried by state media KCNA, Kim referred to the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval exercise near Guam, calling it another threatening US-led "war game" and part of Washington's efforts to expand military influence in the Asia-Pacific region through cooperation with allies including South Korea and Japan.

Warning of Responsive Measures

She said the current situation highlighted the need for North Korea to take responsive measures "proportional or more offensive in its nature" and warned that the country's armed forces would "mobilize all means available" if its security or national interests were violated.

North Korea's Nuclear Policy and International Reactions

Rejection of Denuclearisation Calls

Kim Yo Jong's Statement at IAEA Conference

The statement was Kim's second in two days. On Thursday, she rejected renewed calls for North Korea's denuclearisation at an International Atomic Energy Agency conference and reiterated Pyongyang's position that its status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible.

Details of Pacific Vanguard 2026 Exercise

Participating Countries and Timeline

Pacific Vanguard 2026, a multilateral exercise led by the US Navy and involving the navies of South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan in the vicinity of Guam, ran from August 29 to September 10, according to Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Yo Jong denounces Pacific Vanguard 2026 as the ‘main source’ of worsening regional tensions and affirms that North Korea’s nuclear buildup remains unchanged (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Pacific Vanguard 2026, which concluded September 10 near Guam, involved maritime forces from the US, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand (pacom.mil).
  • Kim warned of “proportional or more offensive” measures and said North Korea’s armed forces would “mobilize all means available” if its security or national interests are threatened (in.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What military drills did North Korea respond to?
North Korea responded to the US-led Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval exercise near Guam.
Who delivered the warning from North Korea?
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, delivered the warning.
What was North Korea's main concern about the military drills?
North Korea views the drills as escalating tensions and a threat to its security, prompting a possible stronger response.
What position did North Korea reiterate regarding nuclear weapons?
North Korea reiterated that its status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible.
Which countries participated in Pacific Vanguard 2026?
The exercise involved the US, South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan near Guam.

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