Kim Yo Jong Warns of Stronger Action by North Korea Amid US-Led Drills

North Korea's Response to US-Led Military Exercises

Kim Yo Jong's Statement on Rising Tensions

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Friday blamed US-led military drills for "ever-worsening" tensions on the Korean Peninsula and vowed no change in the country's course to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

Criticism of Pacific Vanguard 2026 Naval Exercise

In a statement carried by state media KCNA, Kim referred to the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval exercise near Guam, calling it another threatening US-led "war game" and part of Washington's efforts to expand military influence in the Asia-Pacific region through cooperation with allies including South Korea and Japan.

Warning of Responsive Measures

She said the current situation highlighted the need for North Korea to take responsive measures "proportional or more offensive in its nature" and warned that the country's armed forces would "mobilize all means available" if its security or national interests were violated.

North Korea's Nuclear Policy and International Reactions

Rejection of Denuclearisation Calls

Kim Yo Jong's Statement at IAEA Conference

The statement was Kim's second in two days. On Thursday, she rejected renewed calls for North Korea's denuclearisation at an International Atomic Energy Agency conference and reiterated Pyongyang's position that its status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible.

Details of Pacific Vanguard 2026 Exercise

Participating Countries and Timeline

Pacific Vanguard 2026, a multilateral exercise led by the US Navy and involving the navies of South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan in the vicinity of Guam, ran from August 29 to September 10, according to Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; editing by Deepa Babington)