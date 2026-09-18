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Ceuta border crisis fuels EUs far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ceuta border crisis fuels EUs far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Politics Migration European Union Far Right Spain

Ceuta Border Crisis Fuels EU Far Right Amid Falling Migrant Arrivals

Impact of Ceuta Migrant Crisis on European Politics and Migration Policy

Declining Migrant Arrivals Versus Political Perceptions

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Images of migrants crossing into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta have fuelled support for far-right parties despite a sharp decline in irregular arrivals in Europe following tougher migration policies, EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said on Friday.

More than 72,000 people surged into the enclave from Morocco at the end of July, although most later left. Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory, including minors.

Media Influence and Far-Right Sentiment

"We have the decreasing numbers, but images from Ceuta, of course, overshadow the actual successes and the actual facts and figures," Brunner told Reuters in an interview.

He said these images "fuel the far right", which was why "it is so important to return those people as soon as possible to show that we have control."

EU Response and Policy Measures

Emergency Framework Proposal

Asked about Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal on Wednesday for an emergency framework to prevent "engineered and weaponised" mass movements of migrants, Brunner said the details would be discussed at the next EU Council meeting of member states. But "first of all, we have to implement the system we already agreed on," he added.

Rise of Anti-Immigration Sentiment

Anti-immigration sentiment has remained a potent political force across Europe since more than 1 million people, many of them Syrians fleeing war, arrived in the bloc in 2015. The surge has helped boost support for nationalist and far-right parties and pushed many governments towards tougher migration policies focused on deterrence and returns.

Controversy Over Afghan Deportations

European Commission's Engagement with Taliban

Brunner also defended the European Commission's decision to facilitate talks between EU member states and Taliban officials, as governments seek ways to return Afghans convicted of crimes in Europe. Rights groups criticised the move, saying it lent legitimacy to Afghanistan's Islamist rulers, put Afghans at risk and undermined core EU values.

Security Versus Human Rights Concerns

"I think first and foremost, it's about European security and the security of the European citizens," Brunner said when asked how the bloc could ensure that deportees sent to Afghanistan would not face persecution or harm.

(Reporting by Amina IsmailAdditional reporting by Victoria Waldersee)

Key Takeaways

  • A mass surge of around 72,000 migrants into Ceuta on July 30–31, 2026, overshadowed successful reductions in overall EU irregular migration, giving far‑right movements political leverage.
  • Russian-linked disinformation campaigns amplified far‑right narratives and incited panic by spreading violent imagery and conspiracy theories about the Ceuta crisis across social media.
  • The European Commission is advancing an emergency legal framework to address engineered mass migratory movements—but Brunner stressed first enforcing agreed systems like the EU migration pact and strengthened return mechanisms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Ceuta border crisis boosted far-right parties in Europe?
Images of migrants crossing into Ceuta have fueled public support for far-right parties, even though the overall number of irregular arrivals in Europe has dropped.
How many migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco in July?
More than 72,000 people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco at the end of July, according to the article.
What is the current number of migrants estimated to remain in Ceuta?
Spain estimates that approximately 12,000 migrants, including minors, remain in the territory.
What measures is the EU considering to manage mass movements of migrants?
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed an emergency framework to prevent engineered mass movements, which will be discussed at the next EU Council meeting.
Why is the European Commission facilitating talks with Taliban officials?
Talks with Taliban officials are aimed at facilitating the return of Afghans convicted of crimes in Europe, focusing on European security.

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