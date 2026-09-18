Red Cross Confirms Two-Year Denial of Access to Ukrainian POWs in Russia

Red Cross Blocked from Visiting Ukrainian Prisoners of War in Russia

GENEVA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross has been denied access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian detention for two years, it told Reuters on Friday.

Conditions of Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention

Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war are believed to be held in Russian detention centres where UN investigators have gathered evidence of systematic torture.

Geneva Conventions and ICRC Mandate

The 1949 Geneva Conventions, intended to limit the barbarity of war, provide for Swiss-based ICRC to visit prisoners of war to monitor their conditions, treatment, food and medical care.

Russia's Response to Allegations

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. The Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ICRC Statements and Diplomatic Efforts

"We can confirm the lack of access to POWs in Russia since 2024," an ICRC spokesperson said, adding that ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric raised the issue on a trip to Russia last month.

ICRC President's Remarks

"If you want to uphold humanity, you have to talk about detention and what happens in prison," Spoljaric told the BBC earlier on Friday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Ludwig Burger)