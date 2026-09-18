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Headlines

Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Red Cross Confirms Two-Year Denial of Access to Ukrainian POWs in Russia

Red Cross Blocked from Visiting Ukrainian Prisoners of War in Russia

GENEVA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross has been denied access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian detention for two years, it told Reuters on Friday.

Conditions of Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention

Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war are believed to be held in Russian detention centres where UN investigators have gathered evidence of systematic torture.

Geneva Conventions and ICRC Mandate

The 1949 Geneva Conventions, intended to limit the barbarity of war, provide for Swiss-based ICRC to visit prisoners of war to monitor their conditions, treatment, food and medical care.

Russia's Response to Allegations

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. The Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ICRC Statements and Diplomatic Efforts

"We can confirm the lack of access to POWs in Russia since 2024," an ICRC spokesperson said, adding that ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric raised the issue on a trip to Russia last month.

ICRC President's Remarks

"If you want to uphold humanity, you have to talk about detention and what happens in prison," Spoljaric told the BBC earlier on Friday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been denied access to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian detention since 2024, in violation of the Third Geneva Convention under which state parties must grant unimpeded and repeated access. (icrc.org)
  • Mirjana Spoljaric, ICRC President, raised this issue during her high‑level visit to Moscow on July 1–2, 2026, underscoring the urgency of humanitarian dialogue and respect for international humanitarian law. (icrcnewsroom.org)
  • Since February 2022, the ICRC has visited thousands of POWs—over 8,900 as of April 2026—yet many remain inaccessible in Russian detention, prompting ongoing advocacy and concern over potential mistreatment. (icrc.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long has the Red Cross been denied access to Ukrainian POWs in Russia?
The Red Cross has been denied access to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian detention for two years.
What is the significance of ICRC access to prisoners of war?
ICRC access is mandated by the Geneva Conventions to monitor the conditions, treatment, food, and medical care of prisoners of war.
Has evidence of mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs been reported?
UN investigators have gathered evidence of systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian detention centres.
How has Russia responded to allegations regarding POW treatment?
Russia denies any torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war.
Who has raised the issue of access to Ukrainian POWs with Russian authorities?
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric raised the issue of POW access during a trip to Russia last month.

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