Russia Votes in First Parliamentary Election Since Ukraine War Began

Overview of the Russian Parliamentary Election

Election Context and Significance

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Voting got underway on Friday in a three-day parliamentary election in Russia which President Vladimir Putin has framed as a barometer of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

It is the first parliamentary election since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, and the vote - which will determine the make-up of the 450-seat lower house of parliament, the State Duma - is widely expected to see the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party retain its dominance in what is a tightly controlled political system.

Exclusion of Anti-War Candidates

Most anti-war candidates have been excluded from the ballot after the Supreme Court ruled that the liberal Yabloko party - which wants a ceasefire - had breached electoral rules, though some Yabloko candidates are still running in individual constituencies.

Putin's Messaging and National Unity

Putin’s Address to the Nation

In a televised address to the nation ahead of the vote, Putin said that casting a vote would help secure Russia's victory in Ukraine and demonstrate national resolve in the face of external pressure. The Kremlin says national unity is vital because of what it says are increasingly dangerous efforts by Ukraine's intelligence services and other enemies to stir unrest inside Russia.

Public Sentiment and Economic Impact

Public Anxiety and Economic Strain

Voting is taking place at a time when opinion polls show some Russians have become more anxious about how the conflict affects them. The economy is also under strain and the authorities are expected to use the vote to gauge the depth of society's war weariness as fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian drone strikes roil some parts of the country and businesses grapple with high interest rates, a labour crunch and Western sanctions.

Expected Results Timeline

Initial and partial results are expected to begin trickling out at 1800 GMT on Sunday and near complete results to be available on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn )