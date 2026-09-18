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Azerbaijan rejects reports it pressured France over billionaire's EU sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Azerbaijan Denies Pressuring France on EU Sanctions Removal for Usmanov

Background and Diplomatic Responses

BAKU/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A senior Azerbaijani diplomat on Friday rejected allegations that Baku had pressured France to lobby for the removal of Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov from the European Union's sanctions list, calling the claims "categorically unfounded".

Allegations of Pressure on France

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Paris had been urging EU partners to lift sanctions on Usmanov, a move that diplomats said was linked to Azerbaijan and the detention of French nationals in the South Caucasus country.

Azerbaijan's Official Statement

In a statement to Reuters, the diplomat said Baku had openly supported Usmanov's removal from Western sanctions lists but denied any attempt to influence Western decision-making.

"Azerbaijan has never interfered or been involved in sanction processes within the United States or the European Union," the diplomat said, declining to be identified.

"Claims about Azerbaijan mentioned in some media outlets are categorically unfounded and we totally reject such allegations."

Motivations Behind the Reports

He said the reports were intended to justify actions by certain countries pursuing their own interests through what he described as "deceptive manipulations" involving Azerbaijan.

Support for Usmanov and International Communications

The diplomat said Baku, together with other members of the Organisation of Turkic States, had written several times to U.S. and European leaders in support of Usmanov between November 2023 and March 2025, describing him as "a renowned philanthropist and public figure" who had helped build ties between the West, Central Asia and the wider Turkic world.

France's Response to the Allegations

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux declined to comment directly on Azerbaijan's role when questioned at a weekly news briefing on Thursday.

"This is a matter of national security. I am not going to be much more specific," he said.

Context: French Citizens Detained in Azerbaijan

European diplomats told Reuters that Paris had indicated privately that Baku was using the Usmanov case as leverage in discussions over two French citizens held in Azerbaijan, one of whom Paris has said is being held arbitrarily. Azerbaijan has sentenced the French national on espionage charges.

(Reporting by Naila Bagirova and John Irish; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Azerbaijan’s diplomat emphasized that Baku never interferes in EU or US sanctions processes, rejecting claims as unfounded (elmarq.fr).
  • France and Slovakia sought to delist Usmanov amid a sanctions renewal delay, with EU envoys extending the deadline by seven days to Sept 22 (internazionale.it).
  • European diplomats privately described Baku’s actions as leveraging Usmanov’s case to secure release of two detained French citizens (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Azerbaijan pressure France to lobby for Usmanov's removal from EU sanctions?
No, a senior Azerbaijani diplomat rejected these claims as categorically unfounded.
How has Azerbaijan shown support for Alisher Usmanov?
Azerbaijan has openly supported removing Usmanov from Western sanctions lists and coordinated letters with the Organisation of Turkic States.
What is France's official response regarding Azerbaijan's alleged involvement?
France's foreign ministry declined to comment specifically, citing national security concerns.
What link is suggested between Usmanov's case and detained French citizens in Azerbaijan?
European diplomats suggest Paris sees Baku using the Usmanov case as leverage related to the detention of French nationals.
How does Azerbaijan describe reports linking it to sanction lobbying?
Azerbaijan describes such reports as unfounded and claims they are manipulations serving other countries' interests.

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