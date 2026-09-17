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Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics War Ukraine Russia

Russia Increases Daytime Attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro; Casualties Reported

Escalation of Russian Strikes and Impact on Ukrainian Cities

Overview of Recent Attacks

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian forces continued a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian cities on Thursday, including a strike on an industrial park west of Kyiv that killed one person, a local official said.

 Russia's military had previously carried out most of its attacks at night, but in recent weeks it has expanded them to daylight hours.

Strikes on Kyiv and Surrounding Regions

Vitali Bunechko, governor of Zhytomyr region, said the industrial park strike occurred near the town of Korosten. 

The Ukrainian capital underwent a series of air alerts through the day and its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said one strike hit a non-residential building, injuring one person.

Attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces attacked a market, triggering a large blaze. 

 Pictures posted on social media showed the fire reducing the area to charred ruins. No casualties were recorded. 

A Russian attack also caused a fire in the southeastern city of Dnipro, injuring two people.

Russian and Ukrainian Drone Activity

Drone Strikes on Moscow

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of statements saying a total of 29 Ukrainian drones heading for the Russian capital had been downed through the day.

Drones targeting Moscow or the surrounding region are routinely intercepted by Russian air defence units.

Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Donetsk Region

Casualties and Damage

 The head of Russian-held parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Region, Denis Pushilin, said a Ukrainian drone strike on trucks had killed three people, with 10 others injured by strikes or detonations. 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes across Ukraine at all hours, marking a shift from its earlier night-only pattern—industrial, energy, and urban targets remain prime focus (investing.com).
  • The attack on the industrial park near Korosten underscores Russia’s continuing strategy to hit logistical and industrial nodes in western Ukraine (csis.org).
  • Moscow continues to face daily drone incursions from Ukraine, with its air defenses claiming to have downed dozens or even hundreds of UAVs, illustrating the ongoing aerial tit-for-tat (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russian attacks?
Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Korosten near the Zhytomyr region were among the cities targeted by Russian forces.
Were there casualties reported in the latest Russian attacks?
Yes, one person was killed near Kyiv, and several others were injured in Kyiv and Dnipro as a result of Russian strikes.
What infrastructure was affected in the recent attacks?
An industrial park near Korosten, a non-residential building in Kyiv, and a market in Zaporizhzhia were affected, with fires reported.
How did Russian forces alter their attack patterns?
Russian forces have expanded attacks from primarily nighttime to include daylight hours in recent weeks.
Were there drone attacks related to the conflict?
Yes, Moscow reported intercepting 29 Ukrainian drones, while Russian-held Donetsk reported casualties from a Ukrainian drone strike.

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