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Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Oxford United Withdraws 'United 93' Clothing After Apology for 9/11 Link

Oxford United's Clothing Line Controversy

Background of the 'United 93' Merchandise

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - English third-tier club Oxford United have withdrawn a clothing line featuring the slogan "United 93" and apologised for being unaware of its historical context.

United 93 was the call sign of one of the passenger jets hijacked in the 9/11 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States in 2001.

The merchandise was intended as a reference to the club's founding year of 1893.

Club's Response and Apology

"The range was released without understanding of the historical context and associations," a club statement read.

"It should not have reached the point of sale and we take full responsibility for not undertaking proper due diligence.

"We have removed the collection with immediate effect and are reviewing our approval processes to ensure nothing like this happens again. Once again, we would like to put on record our sincere apologies for this error and for any offence caused."

Historical Significance of United 93

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, rural Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people on board, after being hijacked on September 11, 2001.

It is believed the plane was heading for the US Capitol Building before passengers attempted to regain control -- the tragedy chronicled in the 2006 docudrama movie "United 93".

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Key Takeaways

  • Oxford United released the “United 93” line—featuring American-style sportswear—unaware of its association with the 9/11 hijacked flight; the slogan was meant to nod to the club’s founding year of 1893. (apnews.com)
  • The range was withdrawn immediately following backlash, with the club apologizing and committing to improved due diligence in future merchandise approvals. (washingtonpost.com)
  • Critics highlighted the unfortunate timing—launching on the 25th anniversary of 9/11—and the use of American sports styles, which amplified the insensitive undertones of the “United 93” branding. (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Oxford United withdraw the 'United 93' clothing line?
Oxford United withdrew the clothing line after realising the 'United 93' slogan referenced a 9/11 hijacked flight, causing unintended offence.
What was the intended meaning of 'United 93' for Oxford United?
The slogan 'United 93' was meant to reference the club’s founding year, 1893, rather than the 9/11 tragedy.
How did Oxford United address the issue regarding the clothing line?
The club issued a public apology, withdrew the merchandise immediately, and pledged to review their approval processes.
What was United Airlines Flight 93 and its historical significance?
United Airlines Flight 93 was one of the planes hijacked during the 9/11 attacks, crashing in Pennsylvania after passengers intervened.
Has Oxford United taken steps to prevent similar incidents in the future?
Yes, Oxford United is reviewing approval processes to ensure better due diligence and prevent similar mistakes.

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