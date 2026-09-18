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Hungarian gay couple hoping for adoption breakthrough under new PM Magyar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Hungarian Gay Couple Anticipates Adoption Breakthrough Under New PM

Hope for LGBTQ Adoption Rights in Hungary

By Krisztina Fenyo and Gergely Szakacs

Background: Adoption Laws and LGBTQ Rights

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Hungarian gay couple who have been trying to adopt for years are hoping for a change in fortune after Prime Minister Peter Magyar started to roll back some curbs on LGBTQ rights enacted under right-wing former leader Viktor Orban.

Adoption by gay and lesbian couples had been possible in Hungary, a European Union member state, if one partner applied as a single person.

Restrictions Under Orban's Government

But under a law passed by Orban's Fidesz party in 2020, single people had to have their adoption requests approved by the family affairs minister, which has amounted to a ban.

On Saturday, Magyar, who ousted Orban in April after 16 years in power, said his government would amend that legislation.

The Couple's Adoption Journey

Bence Lakatos, 36, and Jozsef Vanyovszki, 41, have been trying to adopt a child since 2021.

Facing Barriers and Bias

"We didn't feel outright hostility, but when we first met social services it was clear they had an unspoken inclination that led us to infer that a decision would go against us," said Vanyovszki, who works in graphics design and online marketing.

Recent Progress and Renewed Optimism

Their bid finally gained new momentum in August, when Lakatos, who works as a special needs teacher, was deemed fit to adopt as a single parent.

"We have made no progress for three years, so we were expecting something to happen, but this still feels incredible," Vanyovszki said.

"We knew there would be changes after April, but actually experiencing this is completely different than merely hoping for something to change."

Public Opinion and the Path Forward

Changing Attitudes in Hungary

A survey by the pollster Median in June indicated that more than half of Hungarians would roll back Orban's curbs on LGBTQ rights, while two-thirds of respondents supported gay marriage and adoption.

Marriage and Legal Recognition

Lakatos and Vanyovszki met in 2011 and married five years later in Denmark; Hungary recognises civil unions but has never allowed gay marriage.

Hopes for Full Equality

Lakatos said full equal rights for gay couples still seemed some way off.

"I hope that marriage equality, which has already been discussed at great length, will come into force," he said. "That would allow us to completely eliminate these additional difficulties and rights violations."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Fenyo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • PM Péter Magyar, who replaced Viktor Orbán in April 2026, is rolling back a 2020 law that effectively blocked gay adoption by requiring ministerial approval — aiming instead for professional, expert-led child placement. (euronews.com)
  • Public sentiment appears increasingly in favor: a June 2026 Medián poll shows 57% of Hungarians support repealing anti-LGBTQ laws, and two‑thirds back same‑sex marriage and adoption. (en.hatter.hu)
  • Although Hungary permits civil unions, full marriage equality remains out of reach. The couple remains optimistic that adoption reform may pave the way for future legal recognition of same‑sex marriage. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes to LGBTQ adoption laws are being proposed in Hungary?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government plans to amend the 2020 law, potentially easing restrictions that made adoption by gay and lesbian couples nearly impossible.
How was adoption by gay couples restricted under Viktor Orban's leadership?
A 2020 law required single adopters to have ministerial approval, effectively banning gay and lesbian couples from adopting.
What recent development gave hope to the Hungarian gay couple featured in the article?
Bence Lakatos was deemed fit to adopt as a single parent in August, giving their case new momentum.
How do Hungarians view LGBTQ rights according to recent surveys?
A June poll suggests more than half would roll back Orban's curbs, and two-thirds support gay marriage and adoption.
Does Hungary allow same-sex marriage?
No, Hungary only recognizes civil unions for same-sex couples and has never allowed gay marriage.

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