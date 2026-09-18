New Zealand Clarifies No Talks Held With EU on Associate Membership Proposal

New Zealand Responds to EU Associate Membership Discussions

By Lucy Craymer and Alasdair Pal

New Zealand's Official Statement

WELLINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has not had any discussions with the European Union about becoming an associate member, a spokesperson for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Friday, after the bloc said it was considering such a proposal for Canada.

"There have been no discussions with the EU about New Zealand becoming an associate member," the spokesperson said.

EU's Associate Membership Proposal

Canada as a Potential First Associate Member

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she wanted to open the door to Canada becoming the EU's first "associate member" in a push to forge new links among allies in "an openly hostile world".

International Reactions

US Response

US President Donald Trump threatened the EU with tariffs if it moved forward with the Canada proposal, calling it "laughable".

Potential for Australia and New Zealand

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Thursday that Australia and New Zealand could follow Canada in deepening ties with the EU.

"I don't doubt that will also include other countries that will come," she said in an interview with television network Euronews.

"We've already seen it, both in terms of legislation that we pass, where we see partners from across the world, Australia, New Zealand being some examples of saying, look, we want to deepen our relationship."

Australia's Position

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Tuesday the country was "on the same page" with Canada's attempt to seek deeper ties with the EU.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington and Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)