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New Zealand says it has not held talks with EU about becoming associate member

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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New Zealand Clarifies No Talks Held With EU on Associate Membership Proposal

New Zealand Responds to EU Associate Membership Discussions

By Lucy Craymer and Alasdair Pal

New Zealand's Official Statement

WELLINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has not had any discussions with the European Union about becoming an associate member, a spokesperson for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Friday, after the bloc said it was considering such a proposal for Canada.

"There have been no discussions with the EU about New Zealand becoming an associate member," the spokesperson said.

EU's Associate Membership Proposal

Canada as a Potential First Associate Member

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she wanted to open the door to Canada becoming the EU's first "associate member" in a push to forge new links among allies in "an openly hostile world".

International Reactions

US Response

US President Donald Trump threatened the EU with tariffs if it moved forward with the Canada proposal, calling it "laughable".

Potential for Australia and New Zealand

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Thursday that Australia and New Zealand could follow Canada in deepening ties with the EU.

"I don't doubt that will also include other countries that will come," she said in an interview with television network Euronews.

"We've already seen it, both in terms of legislation that we pass, where we see partners from across the world, Australia, New Zealand being some examples of saying, look, we want to deepen our relationship."

Australia's Position

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Tuesday the country was "on the same page" with Canada's attempt to seek deeper ties with the EU.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington and Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • No discussions have taken place between New Zealand and the EU regarding associate‑member status, per a New Zealand foreign ministry spokesperson.
  • The concept of 'associate membership' is novel—it does not yet exist in EU treaties and would represent a new institutional model beyond current agreements (disputeindex.com).
  • The EU floated this idea for Canada in its September 16 State of the Union address, driven by strategic, economic and security considerations amid rising U.S. tariff pressures (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has New Zealand held talks with the EU about associate membership?
No, New Zealand has not had any discussions with the EU about becoming an associate member, according to a spokesperson for the foreign minister.
Why is EU associate membership being discussed recently?
The EU is considering associate membership proposals for countries like Canada to strengthen alliances; speculation included Australia and New Zealand.
What did the New Zealand Foreign Minister's spokesperson say?
The spokesperson confirmed that there have been no discussions with the EU regarding associate membership for New Zealand.
Are other countries being considered for EU associate membership?
Yes, the EU is considering Canada for associate membership and may look at other allies such as Australia and New Zealand for deepening ties.
How has the international community responded to the proposal?
US President Donald Trump criticized the proposal for Canada, while Australia's trade minister welcomed closer ties with the EU.

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