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France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Politics security International Relations

France Pledges Action as Russian Hybrid Threats Against Europe Intensify

France Responds to Escalating Russian Hybrid Threats

Recent Hybrid Attacks Targeting France

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has targeted France with hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, promising a response.

Macron's Statement on Intensified Threats

"In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified," Macron told reporters after meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments.

Mobilisation of French State Services

Interior Minister's Commitment

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that all relevant services would be mobilised.

Coordinated Response to New Threats

"The goal is clear: to mobilise all state services and local stakeholders so as to be ready to face these new threats."

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron signalled an intensified wave of Russian hybrid attacks encompassing cyber‑espionage, sabotage, drone incursions and disinformation targeting France and wider Europe. (lemonde.fr)
  • In response, France will mobilise all relevant state and local services, initiate a plan to safeguard critical infrastructure, and coordinate international responses through EU and NATO mechanisms. (lemonde.fr)
  • The threat reflects a broader trend in Europe: Russian hybrid tactics—including sabotage, information manipulation, drone and cyberattacks—have surged since 2022, prompting EU and NATO to strengthen resilience via hybrid toolboxes and rapid response capabilities. (eeas.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Macron say about Russian threats?
President Macron stated that Russian hybrid threats against France and Europe have intensified recently and promised a response.
How is France preparing to respond to these threats?
France will mobilise all state services and local stakeholders to address the new Russian hybrid threats.
Who announced the mobilization of services against these threats?
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on X that all relevant services would be mobilized.
What type of threats is France facing from Russia?
France is facing intensified hybrid threats from Russia, involving both state services and local stakeholders.
What was the context of Macron's statement?
Macron made the statement after meeting with political party leaders in Paris to discuss international developments.

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