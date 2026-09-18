France Pledges Action as Russian Hybrid Threats Against Europe Intensify

France Responds to Escalating Russian Hybrid Threats

Recent Hybrid Attacks Targeting France

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has targeted France with hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, promising a response.

Macron's Statement on Intensified Threats

"In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified," Macron told reporters after meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments.

Mobilisation of French State Services

Interior Minister's Commitment

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that all relevant services would be mobilised.

Coordinated Response to New Threats

"The goal is clear: to mobilise all state services and local stakeholders so as to be ready to face these new threats."

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kevin Liffey)