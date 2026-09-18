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Headlines

Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Russia Protests UK’s Increased Weapons Supplies to Ukraine Amid Tensions

Escalating Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and the UK

Formal Protest Issued by Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Britain's charge d'affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, on Friday to issue a formal protest about what it called London's "further increase" in weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Accusations Against the UK

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that by sending more arms to Kyiv, "London is placing itself in the position of an accomplice to the bloody atrocities committed by the Kyiv regime, which can only be characterised as terrorism and war crimes."

Britain’s Response and Ongoing Support for Ukraine

Britain says it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine and is committed to providing Kyiv with the military equipment it needs.

Current State of Russia-UK Relations

Absence of Russian Ambassador in London

Russia currently has no ambassador in London and relations between the two countries are dire.

Speculation Over Diplomatic Downgrade

The departure of the previous Russian envoy, Andrei Kelin, in July prompted British media speculation - denied by Russia - - that Moscow was downgrading its diplomatic relations with Britain because of London's role as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia accused the UK of being complicit in what it calls “terrorism and war crimes” by increasing weapons supplies to Kyiv. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Britain continues to provide extensive military aid—£3.75 billion in 2026 alone and long-term support—underscoring its commitment to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Tensions remain high: Russia has no ambassador in London, and diplomatic relations are severely strained following envoy departures and prior summons over allied weapons support. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia summon the UK's charge d'affaires in Moscow?
Russia summoned the UK envoy to formally protest the UK's increased weapons supplies to Ukraine.
What is Russia's accusation against the UK regarding Ukraine?
Russia accuses the UK of being an accomplice to atrocities by supplying more arms to Ukraine.
How does the UK respond to Russia's claims?
The UK says it is committed to supporting Ukraine and providing necessary military equipment.
What is the current diplomatic status between Russia and the UK?
Russia currently has no ambassador in London, and relations between the countries are dire.
Did Russia downgrade diplomatic relations with the UK?
Russia denies speculations of downgrading its diplomatic ties with the UK after its ambassador's departure.

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