Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine

Russia Protests UK’s Increased Weapons Supplies to Ukraine Amid Tensions

Escalating Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and the UK

Formal Protest Issued by Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Britain's charge d'affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, on Friday to issue a formal protest about what it called London's "further increase" in weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Accusations Against the UK

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that by sending more arms to Kyiv, "London is placing itself in the position of an accomplice to the bloody atrocities committed by the Kyiv regime, which can only be characterised as terrorism and war crimes."

Britain’s Response and Ongoing Support for Ukraine

Britain says it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine and is committed to providing Kyiv with the military equipment it needs.

Current State of Russia-UK Relations

Absence of Russian Ambassador in London

Russia currently has no ambassador in London and relations between the two countries are dire.

Speculation Over Diplomatic Downgrade

The departure of the previous Russian envoy, Andrei Kelin, in July prompted British media speculation - denied by Russia - - that Moscow was downgrading its diplomatic relations with Britain because of London's role as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)