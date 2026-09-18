GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
France's EDF plans 10 small nuclear plants in Europe by 2035 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

France's EDF plans 10 small nuclear plants in Europe by 2035

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Nuclear Power Europe Markets

EDF Targets Ten Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Across Europe by 2035

EDF’s Ambitious SMR Expansion Plan in Europe

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France's EDF aims to build 10 small modular reactors (SMRs) to produce nuclear energy in Europe by 2035 in a project involving its Edison business, an EDF senior vice president said on Friday.

The state-owned French power group plans to use a technology developed by its NUWARD subsidiary for the SMRs, EDF's Vakisasai Ramany said at an event hosted by Edison and attended by Italian companies that will be part of the nuclear supply chain.

Ramany added that the group was in talks with Poland, Belgium and Finland on the possibility of building some of these small nuclear plants in those countries. 

Catching Up on Small Modular Reactors

EDF, Europe's largest nuclear power developer, is rushing to catch up with the United States and others that have plans in place to start manufacturing by the end of the decade.

Shift from Ambitious Projects to Proven Technology

The French group was originally planning a more ambitious reactor project, but design issues and fears of delays and cost overruns prompted a rethink and switch to a simpler, more proven technology. 

Market Expectations and Technology Choices

"It is not the best technology that hits the market, it is the technology that addresses as best as possible a number of expectations," Ramany said.

NUWARD SMR to Produce Power and Heat

Nuward's small reactor is expected to produce 400 megawatts of power and have the flexibility to deliver heat, too, making it suited to providing stable baseload power for industry.

Investment and Cost Efficiency

Ramany said the entire project would require "tens of billions" in investments and added that construction of 10 reactors would help to spread the costs and be more efficient.

Electricity Cost and Market Comparison

"The targeted cost for electricity (from NUWARD SMRs) is about €100 per megawatt hour ... we are talking about dispatchable energy, which should not be compared with the cost of renewable energy, but rather with gas generation," said Edison CEO Nicola Monti.

Italy’s Role in the SMR Project

Edison will be involved in building one of the first 10 reactors in Italy.

Regulatory Developments in Italy

Italy's government is expected to give its final approval next week to a law on nuclear power generation, opening the way to nuclear power stations in a country that banned them almost 40 years ago after a referendum.

(Reporting by Francesca LandiniAdditional reporting by Forrest Crellin in ParisEditing by Giulia Segreti and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • NUWARD SMR is a GEN III+ modular 340 MWe (2×170 MWe) PWR offering both electricity and heat for applications like industry, hydrogen, district heating and desalination
  • EDF has advanced the project through a simplified, proven design, secured regulatory engagement via Joint Early Review with six European regulators, and expects first concrete for the reference plant by 2030
  • Italy, which hasn’t had nuclear power since a 1990 referendum, is on the verge of approving legislation—possibly within September 2026—to allow SMR projects like NUWARD, enabling Edison’s participation in building one of the first reactors

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EDF's plan for small nuclear plants in Europe?
EDF plans to build 10 small modular reactors (SMRs) in Europe by 2035 using NUWARD technology, involving its Edison business.
Which countries are targeted for EDF's small nuclear reactors?
EDF is in talks with Poland, Belgium, Finland, and is planning to build one of the reactors in Italy.
What technology will EDF use for its small modular reactors?
EDF will use technology developed by its NUWARD subsidiary for the small modular reactors to produce power and heat.
How much investment is required for EDF's nuclear project?
The construction of 10 reactors will require tens of billions of euros in investments.
What is the expected cost of electricity from NUWARD SMRs?
The targeted cost for electricity from NUWARD SMRs is about €100 per megawatt hour.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's minister calls for more ships to protect Red Sea navigation

Italy's minister calls for more ships to protect Red Sea navigation

Image for Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Image for Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, son Howard succeeds

Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, son Howard succeeds

Image for Lagarde pushes back on market rate-hike bets after energy costs soar

Lagarde pushes back on market rate-hike bets after energy costs soar

Image for Dutch bailiff starts auction of Glencore's former logistics unit Access World, company says

Dutch bailiff starts auction of Glencore's former logistics unit Access World, company says

Image for Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows

Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Barclays, UBS back BoE hikes as inflation risks mount
Barclays, UBS back BoE hikes as inflation risks mount
Image for OMV to go ahead alone with Austrian hydrogen project after Masdar exit
OMV to go ahead alone with Austrian hydrogen project after Masdar exit
Image for Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract
Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract
Image for Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Image for Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security
Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security
Image for Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification
Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification
Image for Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million
Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million
Image for Explainer-What we know about Russia's move to take control of Nestle, Auchan assets
Explainer-What we know about Russia's move to take control of Nestle, Auchan assets
Image for Spanish police launch operation to clear Ceuta migrants off beach
Spanish police launch operation to clear Ceuta migrants off beach
Image for Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs
Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs
Image for Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears
Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears
Image for Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate
Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate
View All Finance Posts