Bulgaria to Supply Critical Infrastructure With Anti-Drone Systems Amid Rising Security Concerns

Government Response to Security Threats

Implementation of Anti-Drone Systems

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will start supplying critical infrastructure facilities with anti-drone systems and has ordered police to beef up patrols at arms production and storage sites amid increased security concerns, its government said on Friday.

Security Review and Measures

• Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Friday that the government had reviewed security of critical infrastructure sites and will begin supplying them with anti-drone systems.

• Demerdzhiev said instructions were also given to police to step up patrols at arms production and storage sites.

Recent Security Incidents

Weapons Depot Fire

• The move comes days after a fire broke out at a weapons depot operated by EMCO in the country, raising concerns over security of munitions manufacturers in the Balkan state.

Claims of Sabotage

• EMCO said the fire was the result of sabotage, citing more than 10 similar incidents at Bulgarian defence firms since 2011 but did not identify any suspects.

Background on EMCO and Security Risks

• EMCO is run by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, who Bulgarian prosecutors have previously alleged was the target of attacks on his facilities by Russian operatives.

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby Chopra)