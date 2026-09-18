GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Headlines

Bulgaria to start supplying anti-drone systems to critical infrastructure, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
security Defense Bulgaria Critical Infrastructure

Bulgaria to Supply Critical Infrastructure With Anti-Drone Systems Amid Rising Security Concerns

Government Response to Security Threats

Implementation of Anti-Drone Systems

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will start supplying critical infrastructure facilities with anti-drone systems and has ordered police to beef up patrols at arms production and storage sites amid increased security concerns, its government said on Friday.   

Security Review and Measures

• Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Friday that the government had reviewed security of critical infrastructure sites and will begin supplying them with anti-drone systems.

• Demerdzhiev said instructions were also given to police to step up patrols at arms production and storage sites.

Recent Security Incidents

Weapons Depot Fire

• The move comes days after a fire broke out at a weapons depot operated by EMCO in the country, raising concerns over security of munitions manufacturers in the Balkan state.

Claims of Sabotage

• EMCO said the fire was the result of sabotage, citing more than 10 similar incidents at Bulgarian defence firms since 2011 but did not identify any suspects.

Background on EMCO and Security Risks

• EMCO is run by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, who Bulgarian prosecutors have previously alleged was the target of attacks on his facilities by Russian operatives.

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The Interior Minister, Ivan Demerdzhiev, announced that anti‑drone systems will be deployed to protect key infrastructure and police patrols intensified at arms production and storage sites, following a government security review
  • The move was prompted by a fire at an EMCO munitions depot on Sept 11‑12, which the company deemed sabotage and noted over 10 similar incidents at Bulgarian defence firms since 2011
  • EMCO, owned by Emilian Gebrev—who survived a 2015 GRU‑linked poisoning—has long been at the centre of a presumed GRU sabotage campaign linked to weapons exports to Ukraine; Bulgarian prosecutors have previously cited Russian operatives in past attacks

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bulgaria implementing anti-drone systems at critical infrastructure sites?
Bulgaria is implementing anti-drone systems at critical infrastructure sites to address heightened security concerns following recent incidents, including a fire at an EMCO weapons depot.
What additional measures has the Bulgarian government taken to increase security?
The Bulgarian government has ordered police to step up patrols at arms production and storage sites as a precautionary measure.
What triggered the increased security measures in Bulgaria?
A fire at a weapons depot operated by EMCO, suspected to be an act of sabotage, triggered the new security measures.
Who is Emilian Gebrev and why is he mentioned?
Emilian Gebrev is a Bulgarian arms trader whose facilities have reportedly been targeted multiple times, possibly by Russian operatives, according to prosecutors.
How many similar sabotage incidents have occurred at Bulgarian defence firms since 2011?
EMCO cites more than 10 similar incidents at Bulgarian defence firms since 2011.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills

Image for Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

Image for Irish PM worried over hostility to politicians after lawmaker assaulted

Irish PM worried over hostility to politicians after lawmaker assaulted

Image for Finland practices ship boardings at sea to stop undersea sabotage

Finland practices ship boardings at sea to stop undersea sabotage

Image for Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review

Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review

Image for ECB's Rehn sees no second-round inflation, backs joint debt for defence

ECB's Rehn sees no second-round inflation, backs joint debt for defence

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine
Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine
Image for Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war
Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war
Image for Analysis-Canada, EU face limits to relationship after symbolic EU overture to Carney
Analysis-Canada, EU face limits to relationship after symbolic EU overture to Carney
Image for Analysis-As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
Analysis-As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
Image for New Zealand says it has not held talks with EU about becoming associate member
New Zealand says it has not held talks with EU about becoming associate member
Image for Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv
Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv
Image for Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads
Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads
Image for Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0
Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0
Image for UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity
UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity
Image for Prince Harry makes first public appearances 'back on British soil'
Prince Harry makes first public appearances 'back on British soil'
Image for EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says
EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says
Image for Polish air traffic authority says airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume operations after second halt
Polish air traffic authority says airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume operations after second halt
View All Headlines Posts