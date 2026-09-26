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Headlines

Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Northern Irish Court Stops Orange Order March Through Catholic Area

High Court Injunction Halts Controversial Parade

Background of the Parade Dispute

BELFAST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's High Court granted a temporary injunction on Saturday stopping a Protestant parade from passing through a Catholic area on Sunday, following a challenge by residents to the overturning of an almost 30-year ban on the route.

Role of the Parades Commission

Northern Ireland's Parades Commission — set up to regulate marches during the province's sectarian conflict — on Friday permitted the Orange Order to march along the Garvaghy Road, a Catholic enclave in the largely Protestant town of Portadown, during their annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.

Judicial Intervention and Next Steps

But Judge Patricia Smyth granted the injunction on Saturday to offer a short period of interim relief until a judicial review on the commission's decision is determined.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Court injunction puts Sunday’s Drumcree parade on hold until the Parades Commission decision is reviewed by Justice Patricia Smyth. (reddit.com)
  • The Parades Commission permitted a limited march—up to 35 participants, silent, no bands or supporters—after the court quashed its previous ruling due to procedural errors. (thejournal.ie)
  • The decision overturns nearly three decades of precedent since 1998, when marching down Garvaghy Road was blocked amid historic sectarian violence, and has reignited deep political tensions. (irishtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Orange Order parade stopped by the court?
The High Court issued a temporary injunction after residents challenged the decision to allow the parade through Garvaghy Road, a Catholic area.
What recent change led to the court hearing?
The Parades Commission allowed the Orange Order to march on Garvaghy Road, overturning a near 30-year ban on that route.
Is the injunction on the Orange Order march permanent?
No, the injunction is temporary, providing interim relief until a judicial review on the commission's decision is held.
Who granted the injunction against the Orange Order parade?
Judge Patricia Smyth of the Northern Ireland High Court granted the temporary injunction.

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