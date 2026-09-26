Northern Irish Court Stops Orange Order March Through Catholic Area
High Court Injunction Halts Controversial Parade
Background of the Parade Dispute
BELFAST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's High Court granted a temporary injunction on Saturday stopping a Protestant parade from passing through a Catholic area on Sunday, following a challenge by residents to the overturning of an almost 30-year ban on the route.
Role of the Parades Commission
Northern Ireland's Parades Commission — set up to regulate marches during the province's sectarian conflict — on Friday permitted the Orange Order to march along the Garvaghy Road, a Catholic enclave in the largely Protestant town of Portadown, during their annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.
Judicial Intervention and Next Steps
But Judge Patricia Smyth granted the injunction on Saturday to offer a short period of interim relief until a judicial review on the commission's decision is determined.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin)