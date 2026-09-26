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Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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headlines Sports Rugby England New Zealand

England Edges New Zealand with Late Try, Extends Women's Rugby Unbeaten Streak

England Triumphs Over New Zealand in Thrilling Women's Rugby Showdown

Match Overview and Key Moments

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - England's women's rugby team got back to winning ways with a 26-19 victory over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, extending the Red Roses' unbeaten run to 41 tests a week after Canada ended their 39-match winning streak with a draw.

In a clash between the world's top two ranked teams, England needed a late try from flyhalf Zoe Harrison to win before nearly 60,000 fans and maintain an unbeaten run stretching back to their World Cup final defeat by hosts New Zealand in 2022.

Decisive Try by Zoe Harrison

Harrison provided the decisive moment when she intercepted a New Zealand pass and raced over for the winning try in the 82nd minute before converting it. The flyhalf, who finished with 11 points, said she barely had time to celebrate.

"I nearly suffocated at the bottom of the pile-on and I was screaming for them to get off me because I still had to go and kick," she told the BBC.

Other Try Scorers and Team Response

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach also scored tries in England's positive response to last week's 26-26 draw with Canada.

Coach and Player Reactions

England's Perspective

England head coach John Mitchell, a New Zealander, welcomed the manner of the victory after his side had been tested by Canada and the Black Ferns in successive weeks.

"The Red Roses don't play New Zealand and Canada often. It's important to learn how to win tight test matches," he said.

New Zealand's Response

Amy du Plessis, Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Mererangi Paul replied for New Zealand.

"I'm just immensely proud," New Zealand captain Georgia Ponsonby said. "It was a hell of a test match, everything we could have hoped for and more. We came so close. Gutted we came so close and fell short."

Looking Ahead

England's Upcoming Fixtures

Three-Test Series in Canada

England now travel to Canada to complete their three-test series against the World Cup runners-up in Toronto and Ottawa.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Zoe Harrison’s late intercept and conversion sealed the win in the 82nd minute, illustrating her clutch performance under pressure.
  • England remain unbeaten in 41 Tests since their 2022 World Cup final loss – including a style‑telling draw with Canada just a week earlier (theguardian.com).
  • Head coach John Mitchell emphasized the value of winning tight contests against top-ranked rivals, underlining the mental growth of the squad (sixnationsrugby.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England win against New Zealand in women's rugby?
England secured a 26-19 victory over New Zealand with a late try from flyhalf Zoe Harrison, extending their unbeaten run.
What is England women's rugby team's current unbeaten streak?
England's unbeaten streak is now at 41 tests after defeating New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.
Who scored the decisive try for England in the match against New Zealand?
Flyhalf Zoe Harrison scored the winning try in the 82nd minute and converted it to secure the victory.
Where was the England vs New Zealand women's rugby match played?
The match was played at Allianz Stadium in London.
Who are the other try scorers for England against New Zealand?
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Ellie Kildunne, and Jess Breach also scored tries for England.

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