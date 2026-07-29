Sopra Steria Increases Revenue Growth Outlook as Defence Business Expands

Financial Performance and Strategic Sector Growth

Revenue Growth and Revised Targets

July 29 (Reuters) - French IT group Sopra Steria raised its full-year revenue growth target on Wednesday, as rising demand from defence, aerospace and other strategic sectors helped confirm its post-2025 turnaround.

Updated 2026 Organic Revenue Growth Forecast

The company, which provides consulting, digital services and software solutions, now expects 2026 organic revenue growth of 2.0% to 2.5%, compared with 1.0% to 2.0% previously. It kept its target for operating margin on business activity of at least 9.5%.

First Half Financial Results

Revenue came in at €2.96 billion euros ($3.37 billion) in the first half, up 4.1% on a reported basis. Operating profit on business activity rose 8.8% to €284.5 million, giving a margin of 9.6%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)