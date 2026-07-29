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Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Sopra Steria Increases Revenue Growth Outlook as Defence Business Expands

Financial Performance and Strategic Sector Growth

Revenue Growth and Revised Targets

July 29 (Reuters) - French IT group Sopra Steria raised its full-year revenue growth target on Wednesday, as rising demand from defence, aerospace and other strategic sectors helped confirm its post-2025 turnaround.

Updated 2026 Organic Revenue Growth Forecast

The company, which provides consulting, digital services and software solutions, now expects 2026 organic revenue growth of 2.0% to 2.5%, compared with 1.0% to 2.0% previously. It kept its target for operating margin on business activity of at least 9.5%.

First Half Financial Results

Revenue came in at €2.96 billion euros ($3.37 billion) in the first half, up 4.1% on a reported basis. Operating profit on business activity rose 8.8% to €284.5 million, giving a margin of 9.6%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The upgrade reflects sustained momentum in consulting and Aeronautics, Defence, Security & Space, confirming the company’s post‑2025 turnaround strategy. (soprasteria.com)
  • Sopra Steria’s exposure to high‑criticality verticals—including defence, aerospace, public sector and financial services—drives its resilience and aligns with European digital sovereignty trends. (soprasteria.fr.digital-report.net)
  • The firm’s publication of a ‘Defence, Security & Space’ trend book ahead of Eurosatory 2026 underscores its positioning as a strategic tech partner emphasising speed, data and interoperability in Europe’s evolving defence landscape. (soprasteria.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sopra Steria raise its revenue growth guidance?
Sopra Steria raised its revenue growth guidance due to rising demand from the defence, aerospace, and other strategic sectors.
What is Sopra Steria's new revenue growth target for 2026?
The new revenue growth target for 2026 is 2.0% to 2.5% organic growth, up from the previous 1.0% to 2.0% forecast.
How much did Sopra Steria earn in revenue in the first half of the year?
Sopra Steria reported revenue of €2.96 billion in the first half of the year, up 4.1% on a reported basis.
What is Sopra Steria's target for operating margin?
Sopra Steria has kept its target for operating margin on business activity at a minimum of 9.5%.
How much did Sopra Steria's operating profit rise?
Operating profit on business activity rose 8.8% to €284.5 million, with a margin increase to 9.6%.

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