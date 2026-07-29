Legrand Increases 2026 Sales Growth Guidance Driven by Data Centre Demand

Legrand's Upgraded Sales Outlook and Market Performance

By Mathias de Rozario and Aleksandra Kret

Boost in Revenue Due to Data Centre Demand

July 29 (Reuters) - French electrical and digital building infrastructure group Legrand on Wednesday raised its 2026 sales growth guidance after data centre demand boosted revenue in the first half of the year.

Revised Sales Growth Guidance

It now expects sales growth of between 16% and 19% excluding currency effects in 2026, up from the 10-15% range previously forecast.

First Half Financial Performance

Its sales reached 5.4 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in the first half, beating the 5.3 billion euros expected on average in a company-provided consensus.

Regional Revenue Breakdown

The growth was mainly concentrated in the U.S., which represented 44.4% of the group's revenue.

"Data centres account for almost half of our annual U.S. turnover, so we have a strong presence there, and that is one of the reasons why, over the half-year, North America has seen much stronger growth than the rest of the world," Legrand CEO Benoit Coquart said in a call with journalists.

Profitability and Analyst Expectations

Legrand posted adjusted operating profit of 1.12 billion euros ($1.28 billion) over the period, in line with analysts' expectations.

Market Challenges and External Factors

Dependence on Construction Business in Europe

With only 30% of data centre sales made outside the U.S., Europe still relies on Legrand's construction business.

"At the moment, there are no real signs of a recovery in the construction market, either in Europe or in the United States," Coquart said.

Impact of Global Events and Currency Fluctuations

While he saw no direct impact from the conflict in the Middle East, he flagged a rise in the price of raw materials and components.

The company was also affected by an adverse 3.7% foreign exchange impact, mainly in the first quarter, linked to the U.S. dollar and the Indian rupee.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)