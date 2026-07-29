GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Finance

Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Legrand Increases 2026 Sales Growth Guidance Driven by Data Centre Demand

Legrand's Upgraded Sales Outlook and Market Performance

By Mathias de Rozario and Aleksandra Kret

Boost in Revenue Due to Data Centre Demand

July 29 (Reuters) - French electrical and digital building infrastructure group Legrand on Wednesday raised its 2026 sales growth guidance after data centre demand boosted revenue in the first half of the year.

Revised Sales Growth Guidance

It now expects sales growth of between 16% and 19% excluding currency effects in 2026, up from the 10-15% range previously forecast.

First Half Financial Performance

Its sales reached 5.4 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in the first half, beating the 5.3 billion euros expected on average in a company-provided consensus.

Regional Revenue Breakdown

The growth was mainly concentrated in the U.S., which represented 44.4% of the group's revenue.

"Data centres account for almost half of our annual U.S. turnover, so we have a strong presence there, and that is one of the reasons why, over the half-year, North America has seen much stronger growth than the rest of the world," Legrand CEO Benoit Coquart said in a call with journalists.

Profitability and Analyst Expectations

Legrand posted adjusted operating profit of 1.12 billion euros ($1.28 billion) over the period, in line with analysts' expectations.

Market Challenges and External Factors

Dependence on Construction Business in Europe

With only 30% of data centre sales made outside the U.S., Europe still relies on Legrand's construction business.

"At the moment, there are no real signs of a recovery in the construction market, either in Europe or in the United States," Coquart said.

Impact of Global Events and Currency Fluctuations

While he saw no direct impact from the conflict in the Middle East, he flagged a rise in the price of raw materials and components.

The company was also affected by an adverse 3.7% foreign exchange impact, mainly in the first quarter, linked to the U.S. dollar and the Indian rupee.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Data centres—especially in the U.S.—are driving a significant upward revision of Legrand’s 2026 guidance, reflecting strong momentum in AI‑infrastructure demand.
  • Legrand outperformed consensus in H1 2026 with €5.4 bn in sales and €1.12 bn in adjusted operating profit, led by North America’s robust performance.
  • Despite no recovery yet in construction markets and headwinds from raw materials prices and FX, Legrand’s strategic focus on data centres and acquisitions continues to underpin its growth trajectory (26% of 2025 sales were data‑centre solutions).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Legrand raise its 2026 sales growth guidance?
Legrand increased its 2026 sales growth guidance due to strong data centre demand, which boosted revenue in the first half of the year.
Which region contributed most to Legrand's revenue growth?
The United States contributed most, representing 44.4% of Legrand's group revenue.
How did foreign exchange rates impact Legrand's results?
Legrand experienced a 3.7% adverse foreign exchange impact, mainly in the first quarter, due to the U.S. dollar and Indian rupee.
Did the construction market influence Legrand’s performance in Europe?
Yes, Europe relies on Legrand's construction business, but no real signs of market recovery were observed during the period.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for British asset manager Aberdeen posts bigger first-half outflows

British asset manager Aberdeen posts bigger first-half outflows

Image for UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects

UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects

Image for Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3

Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3

Image for UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

Image for Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Image for Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off
Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off
Image for South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint
South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint
Image for Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit
Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit
Image for Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Image for Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Image for Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Image for Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Image for Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Image for Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Image for Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Image for Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Image for Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
View All Finance Posts