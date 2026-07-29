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Finance

Bottling equipment maker Krones reports rising order intake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Krones’ Q2 2026 Order Intake Rises Amid Economic Uncertainties

Financial Performance and Outlook

Order Intake Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties

July 29 (Reuters) - German bottling equipment maker Krones reported on Wednesday a rise in its second-quarter order intake compared to last year, even as it said economic uncertainties were having an impact on orders.

The company said its order intake was €1.34 billion ($1.53 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up 3.5% compared to the same period last year.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Q2 revenue was €1.31 billion, broadly in line with what analysts polled by LSEG had expected
  • Krones' core profit rose from €139.2 million to €143.9 million, margin improved from 10.6% to 10.8% year-on-year
  • The Bavaria-based firm confirmed its targets for 2026
Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Order intake rose to €1.34 billion in Q2 2026 (+3.5% YoY), reflecting resilient demand amid economic uncertainty
  • Revenue of €1.31 billion and core profit of €143.9 million met expectations, with margin improving to 10.8%
  • Krones confirmed its full‑year 2026 guidance of 3–5% currency‑adjusted revenue growth, 10.7–11.1% EBITDA margin and ROCE of 19–20%

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Krones' order intake in Q2 2026?
Krones reported a Q2 2026 order intake of €1.34 billion, up 3.5% from last year.
How did Krones' Q2 2026 revenue compare to analyst expectations?
Krones' Q2 revenue was €1.31 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations.
How did Krones' core profit and margin change year-on-year?
Core profit rose from €139.2 million to €143.9 million and margin improved from 10.6% to 10.8%.
What impact did economic uncertainties have on Krones' business?
Despite economic uncertainties affecting orders, Krones saw a rise in its order intake.
Did Krones confirm its targets for 2026?
Yes, Krones confirmed its targets for 2026.

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