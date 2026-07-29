Krones’ Q2 2026 Order Intake Rises Amid Economic Uncertainties
Financial Performance and Outlook
Order Intake Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties
July 29 (Reuters) - German bottling equipment maker Krones reported on Wednesday a rise in its second-quarter order intake compared to last year, even as it said economic uncertainties were having an impact on orders.
The company said its order intake was €1.34 billion ($1.53 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up 3.5% compared to the same period last year.
Key Financial Highlights
- Q2 revenue was €1.31 billion, broadly in line with what analysts polled by LSEG had expected
- Krones' core profit rose from €139.2 million to €143.9 million, margin improved from 10.6% to 10.8% year-on-year
- The Bavaria-based firm confirmed its targets for 2026
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8771 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)