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Sodexo plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sodexo plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Sodexo Announces Over 1,000 Job Cuts in France to Accelerate Growth

Sodexo's Workforce Reduction Strategy in France

Overview of the Job Cuts

Aug 26 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo said on Wednesday it planned to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France as part of an overhaul meant to accelerate growth and improve competitiveness.

Details of the Redundancies

The company said it would eliminate 963 positions, equal to 4% of its French workforce, while a separate project tied to the group head office could result in a further 134 job losses.

Source of the Announcement

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier)

Key Takeaways

  • The cuts amount to approximately 4% of Sodexo’s workforce in France—25,000 employees nationally—highlighting significant restructuring at the local level.
  • This initiative aligns with broader management actions and revised guidance amid underperformance and execution challenges at the global level, where Sodexo reduced its 2026 targets earlier this year.
  • Sophie Néron‑Berger, appointed CEO France as of February 2026, is likely charged with implementing this transformation at the national level.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Sodexo cut in France?
Sodexo plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France as part of a restructuring effort.
Why is Sodexo reducing its workforce in France?
The job cuts are part of an overhaul aimed at accelerating growth and improving competitiveness.
What percentage of Sodexo's French workforce is affected?
About 4% of Sodexo's French workforce will be impacted by the cuts.
Are there additional job losses planned at Sodexo beyond the initial cuts?
Yes, a separate project related to the group head office could result in a further 134 job losses.

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