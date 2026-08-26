Sodexo Announces Over 1,000 Job Cuts in France to Accelerate Growth
Sodexo's Workforce Reduction Strategy in France
Overview of the Job Cuts
Aug 26 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo said on Wednesday it planned to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France as part of an overhaul meant to accelerate growth and improve competitiveness.
Details of the Redundancies
The company said it would eliminate 963 positions, equal to 4% of its French workforce, while a separate project tied to the group head office could result in a further 134 job losses.
Source of the Announcement
(Reporting by Lucie Barbier)