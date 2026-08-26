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Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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CIA Director Holds Intelligence Talks With Russia in Moscow, Kremlin Confirms

Key Details of CIA Director's Visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday but did not meet President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin's Statement on the Meetings

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had been briefed on the outcome of Ratcliffe's talks, which come as the war in Ukraine is escalating and as efforts to reach a lasting peace deal between the U.S. and Iran have stalled.

Details Withheld by Kremlin

Peskov declined to disclose what had been discussed or to provide any further details however.

Official Comments from Kremlin Spokesman

"All I can tell you is that there have been contacts via the security services. I can tell you that there have been no meetings with the Russian president. Naturally, President Putin is kept informed of everything without delay," said Peskov.

Impact on U.S.-Russia Relations

Asked if visits by such senior U.S. officials could help improve the dire state of U.S.-Russia relations, Peskov said that contacts between the two countries' intelligence agencies were a positive thing.

Prospects for Bilateral Relations

"These contacts often continue even during the most difficult periods in bilateral relations. Our president, incidentally, has spoken about this. However, it is still too early to say to what extent this will, overall, help to steer our bilateral relations out of the profound crisis in which they currently find themselves," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Ratcliffe’s Moscow visit was unannounced and marks his first known trip there as CIA director, arriving on a U.S. military transport plane and staying for about eight hours (washingtonpost.com)
  • The Kremlin confirmed he met with security services, not President Putin, who was nonetheless briefed on the discussions (washingtonpost.com)
  • Such intelligence contacts persist even amid heightened U.S.–Russia tensions and Ukraine war escalation, reflecting a longstanding back‑channel practice (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who held talks with Russian intelligence officials in Moscow?
U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials during his recent visit to Moscow.
Did John Ratcliffe meet President Vladimir Putin during his Moscow visit?
No, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed there were no meetings between John Ratcliffe and President Putin.
Was President Putin informed about the outcome of the talks?
Yes, President Putin was briefed on the outcome of John Ratcliffe's talks with Russian intelligence.
What was discussed during the intelligence talks?
The Kremlin declined to disclose details about what was discussed during the talks.
Could these intelligence contacts improve US-Russia relations?
According to the Kremlin, such contacts are positive but it is too early to say if they will improve US-Russia relations.

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