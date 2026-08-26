Germany, UniCredit Enter Talks as Commerzbank Takeover Battle Escalates

Key Moments in the Commerzbank and UniCredit Takeover Saga

By Tom Sims and Valentina Za

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil plans to meet UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, government sources told Reuters, in a first sign that Berlin is willing to engage directly with the Italian bank over its Commerzbank bid.

Like some other banks, Commerzbank has had a rocky history with big mergers and acquisitions over the years, including a long pursuit by UniCredit.

Timeline of Major Events

These are some of the key moments:

Early History and Expansion

1870 to 1970s

Founded in Hamburg and later moved to Berlin. Relocated to Frankfurt in 1970 as one of Germany's leading banks, focusing on retail and corporate customers.

1970s

Expands to New York, London and other European capitals.

Financial Crisis and Government Involvement

2008

Agrees to buy Dresdner Bank, one of Germany's biggest banks, from insurer Allianz in a $14.5 billion deal.

Commerzbank becomes the first commercial bank to turn to the German government for capital during the global financial crisis.

2009

With the bailout, Germany takes a 25% plus one share stake in Commerzbank in return for an extra €10 billion ($11.4 billion) capital injection.

Restructuring and Stake Building

2016

Commerzbank embarks on a multi-year restructuring.

2017

U.S. investor Cerberus builds a stake controlling 5% of Commerzbank voting rights. UniCredit tells Berlin it is interested in eventually merging with Commerzbank to create one of Europe's biggest banks.

2018

Commerzbank drops out of the blue-chip DAX index.

Merger Talks and Strategic Moves

2019

Cerberus says it is open to a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. The two institutions hold talks, but call them off weeks later.

UniCredit hires investment bankers to advise it on a potential bid for Commerzbank, whose supervisory board approves cutting thousands of jobs and closing a fifth of its branches.

2020

In a U-turn, Commerzbank says it would not sell Polish subsidiary mBank, citing poor market conditions.

Commerzbank chairman and CEO step down, bowing to Cerberus demands.

2021

New CEO Manfred Knof wants to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches as part of a revamp. Knof says Commerzbank is working to remain independent.

Renewed Interest and Escalating Bids

2022-2023

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel approaches Knof about a deal in early 2022, before the Ukraine war, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, Commerzbank returns to profit and rejoins the DAX.

2024

September 11 - UniCredit approaches Commerzbank about exploring a merger, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Italian bank bought a 9% stake. Commerzbank's management discusses how to keep it independent.

September 13 - German government officials and UniCredit bankers hold talks, Reuters reports.

September 16 - Knof snubs UniCredit's overtures, saying he had his own plans and hopes his bank can remain independent.

September 20 - Germany says it would not sell any more shares in Commerzbank for now.

September 23 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls UniCredit's move to acquire a possible 21% stake "an unfriendly attack".

September 24 - Commerzbank picks its finance chief Bettina Orlopp as new CEO.

October 1 - Orlopp, on her first day as CEO, tells staff she wants Commerzbank to remain independent.

December 18 - UniCredit announces an increase in its stake through derivatives to around 28%.

2025

January 31 - Commerzbank posts a 20% increase in net profit in 2024, in an earnings report published nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

February 13 - Commerzbank plans to axe 3,900 mostly local jobs to help it deliver more ambitious profit targets.

March 14 - Commerzbank takes note of ECB approval of UniCredit's stake rise, but remains focused on its strategy.

2026

March 16 - UniCredit launches unsolicited bid to raise its stake above 30%. Commerzbank, the German government and a key union voice reservations.

April 7 - Short-lived talks between the banks fall apart.

May 5 - UniCredit formally launches its bid.

May 8 - Commerzbank updates its strategy with earnings.

May 18 - Commerzbank formally rejects UniCredit's offer.

June 4 - Commerzbank raises concerns with the German regulator about UniCredit's disclosures on its stake buildup.

June 16 - Germany, which holds Commerzbank shares, officially rejects ‌UniCredit's offer.

July 8 - UniCredit announces it has secured 47.6% of Commerzbank shares.

August 6 - Orlopp says a tie-up with UniCredit could create value for both sides, in a significant shift of tone.

August 26 - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Orcel are planning to meet next month.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Tom Sims, John O'Donnell and Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith, Tomasz Janowski and Edwina Gibbs)