Volkswagen CEO Urges Staff to Continue Cost-Cutting as Plant Closures Loom

Volkswagen's Ongoing Cost-Cutting Efforts and Plant Closure Risks

CEO Oliver Blume Addresses Staff at Emden Plant

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume thanked staff for their efforts to cut costs at a workers' assembly in Emden on Wednesday, one of five German plants threatened with closure, but said more needed to be done.

Comparing Performance with European Counterparts

"This journey is not over. Because we not only measure ourselves against our own past performance. We measure ourselves against the best locations in Europe," Blume told staff, according to excerpts of his speech shared by the company.

Labor and Factory Cost Challenges

"Labor costs today are more than double those of comparable European locations. And when it comes to factory costs, other plants are still significantly cheaper. This is not a criticism - it is the reality against which we must measure ourselves," Blume said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)