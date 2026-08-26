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Volkswagen CEO tells staff cost-cutting journey 'is not over' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen CEO tells staff cost-cutting journey 'is not over'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Volkswagen CEO Urges Staff to Continue Cost-Cutting as Plant Closures Loom

Volkswagen's Ongoing Cost-Cutting Efforts and Plant Closure Risks

CEO Oliver Blume Addresses Staff at Emden Plant

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume thanked staff for their efforts to cut costs at a workers' assembly in Emden on Wednesday, one of five German plants threatened with closure, but said more needed to be done.

Comparing Performance with European Counterparts

"This journey is not over. Because we not only measure ourselves against our own past performance. We measure ourselves against the best locations in Europe," Blume told staff, according to excerpts of his speech shared by the company.

Labor and Factory Cost Challenges

"Labor costs today are more than double those of comparable European locations. And when it comes to factory costs, other plants are still significantly cheaper. This is not a criticism - it is the reality against which we must measure ourselves," Blume said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Blume highlighted that labour costs at German plants are more than double those at comparable European locations, underlining need for further cuts. (investing.com)
  • Emden, along with Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm, remains under scrutiny for under‑utilisation and cost competitiveness despite prior conversion to EV production. (investing.com)
  • VW has already committed to reducing labour costs by €1.5 billion annually and cutting production capacity as part of its ‘Zukunft Volkswagen’ plan to reshape operations through 2030. (volkswagen-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen continuing its cost-cutting efforts?
Volkswagen CEO stated that costs are still higher than those at comparable European plants, requiring further reductions.
Which Volkswagen plant was highlighted in the cost-cutting discussion?
The Emden plant in Germany, one of five threatened with closure, was highlighted.
What did CEO Oliver Blume say about labor costs?
He pointed out that labor costs at German plants are more than double compared to similar locations in Europe.
Has Volkswagen completed its cost-cutting program?
No, the CEO emphasized that the cost-cutting journey is not over and more needs to be done.
How does Volkswagen assess its cost structure?
Volkswagen measures its performance against Europe's best locations, not just its own past performance.

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