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Dollar moves in a narrow range ahead of inflation data, Jackson Hole - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar moves in a narrow range ahead of inflation data, Jackson Hole

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Currency Markets Dollar Central Banks

Dollar Trades Steady in Narrow Range Before Inflation Data and Jackson Hole

Market Overview and Currency Movements

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound in early Asian trading on Wednesday as an uneasy calm hung over currency markets, with investors awaiting inflation reports from major economies including the U.S. ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium this weekend. 

The greenback remained pinned in the narrow trading range it has sat in for the past week against most of its major peers ahead of the release of PCE data for July later on Wednesday. 

Impact of Geopolitical Events and Oil Prices

"Signs of Middle East de-escalation, including plans to return U.S. diplomatic staff to the region and efforts to reopen the Strait between Iran and Oman, weighed on oil prices and supported broader risk sentiment," Westpac analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, and was holding steady at 98.918 in early Asian trading.

Oil prices slid in the Asian day on Wednesday, with Brent crude down 2.1% at $86.68, as Iran said it had restarted talks with neighbour Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled.

Movements in Commodity Currencies

The Australian dollar was up 0.1% at $0.7172 after the release of data showing the trimmed mean CPI inflation measure rose at an annualised rate of 3.6%.

Its kiwi counterpart was down 0.2% at $0.5962 ahead of an interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand next Wednesday. The market overwhelmingly expects the central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.75%, according to LSEG data.

However, the U.S. dollar weakened 0.1% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.38405 per dollar, retracing some of its gains against the loonie over the past two days after Ottawa hit back on Tuesday with retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. annual imports and rolled out aid for businesses and workers, after trade talks with Washington collapsed last week.

Major Currencies and Central Bank Developments

Yen Steady and Bank of Japan Updates

YEN STEADY

The euro was flat at $1.1675, while the British pound was also unchanged at $1.3647.

The yen was steady at 159.14 yen, remaining firmly below levels that triggered joint intervention by U.S. and Japanese officials in the past month. Influential currency investor Stephen Jen said that the move marked a "watershed moment" for the currency.

Jackson Hole Symposium and Bank of Japan Participation

The central bank said on Wednesday that Governor Kazuo Ueda will not attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole gathering this week due to a schedule conflict. Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura will attend on his behalf.

A majority of economists in a Reuters poll said the Bank of Japan will likely move more swiftly than previously expected and raise interest rates again in September, with the terminal rate also likely to be higher.

Cryptocurrency and Gold Market Performance

Cryptocurrencies continued to roar back to life as investors revived dollar debasement trades. Bitcoin was up 0.8% at $78,829.03, while ether was up 0.7% at $2,453.10. So far this month, they are up 25% and 31%, respectively.

However, gold slipped 0.5% to $4,633.94, paring its monthly gains to 15%.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar stuck in narrow trading range (<99) as markets await U.S. core PCE and Jackson Hole insights (fxstreet.com)
  • De‑escalation in the Middle East—U.S. sending staff back to embassies and Oman‑Iran talks to reopen the Strait—buoyed broader sentiment and pressured oil (quews.news)
  • Cryptocurrency rally continued amid dovish fiscal cues: bitcoin up ~25% weekly, ether also strong; gold slipping modestly (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the dollar trading in a narrow range?
The dollar is trading in a narrow range as investors await key inflation reports and policy signals from the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium.
What impact did Middle East tensions have on oil prices?
Signs of de-escalation in the Middle East weighed on oil prices, supporting broader risk sentiment and affecting currency movements.
How did the Reserve Bank of New Zealand influence the kiwi dollar?
The kiwi fell ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, with markets anticipating an increase of 25 basis points.
What are the expectations for the Bank of Japan's next move?
Economists predict the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates more swiftly, with a possible rate hike expected in September.
How have cryptocurrencies reacted in the current market?
Bitcoin and ether rose sharply as traders revived dollar debasement trades, with both posting double-digit monthly gains.

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